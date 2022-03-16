Actors Equity Will Return To In-Person Auditions

Actors' Equity will now be permitting employers to hold in-person Equity auditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. These in-person Equity audition protocols are effective through May 29, 2022.

New protocols are in place for a limited period to allow Equity an opportunity to evaluate and revise, just as they have done with every set of COVID-19 safety protocols over these two years.

For now, holding in-person auditions will be up to the employer. The Equity audition centers are not open, and employers will be responsible for managing all aspects of the audition process. Masks will be required except when actively auditioning, and you'll be required to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test.

The new protocols lay out comprehensive instructions for everything from choosing appropriate holding and audition rooms through running the auditions.

