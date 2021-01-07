Actors' Equity Association Condemns Insurrection, Calls for Accountability
AEA stated, "What happened yesterday in Washington, D.C. was shocking and unacceptable."
Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement in response to the attempted insurrection of the government by followers of President Trump on January 6:
"What happened yesterday in Washington, D.C. was shocking and unacceptable. For hours, a nation watched white supremacy on display in an illegal attempt to overturn the will of the people and disenfranchise millions of voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and around the nation.
"There must be consequences and there must be accountability, not just for those who recklessly stormed the Capitol and disrupted the transition, but for the politicians who have shamefully incited this behavior with a steady stream of disinformation and hate.
"Actors' Equity was proud to endorse and support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election. Never has their work been more important. We look forward to having a president who will uphold his oath of office."
