Actors & Artists Unite 2 End Alzheimer's Raises Over $330,000

Actors & Artists Unite 2 End Alzheimer's, the first National Friends and Family Team for the Walk to End Alzheimer's sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association, rallied team members across the country to raise over $330,000 since 2011 for a cure for Alzheimer's and Dementia.

"I am in awe of this team." declared Nancy Daly, Founder and National Team Captain. "They did it! Ixia Alz Artists, our amazing team in Palm Beach, FL led by Ilean Zammit, set the goal to pass their fundraising success of last year- and they did. They raised over $6500! Our wonderful Let the Memory Live Again NYC team led by Tricia Tanguy and founded by members of the National Tour of "Cats," doubled the size of their team and their fundraising as well to over $6000! Our veteran Actors & Artists Unite NYC team soared and became the 2nd Top Company Team and raised over $9400! Our AA Unite NYC Team members Mike Brouwer and Paige Allen attended the South Street ceremony for all of us; Kathleen Vestuto walked throughout Greenwich Village and took us on a tour of historic theatres and our lovely Carol Monda came back to our team and raised over $4100 while Joanne Dorian and Thomas Pryor made us proud- as always.

Our veteran teams had wonderful years- Team Pellegrino in Holyoke, MA led by Daniel Pellegrino; Claudia's Characters walked in Buffalo, NY and LA led by MaryJane Scime; Team Langkafel/Valerie's Crew in NYC and England led by Linzie Langkafel; Connecting Within in Annapolis, MD led by Doug Wirth and our AA Unite Sarasota, FL team led by Gwendolyn Wahman. AA Unite DC's Bill Brekke and Barbara Papendorp and AA Unite LA's Matt Cannon all had a fantastic year and continued to raise awareness and support after each walk. The past two years have brought hardship; challenges and loss to so many. It is heartening to see people come together to honor those they have lost and build hope for a future that all will remember. Today is the Winter Solstice- our team is determined that out of this long winter of darkness and isolation- we will move forward to a time of light and unity. A cure in our lifetime- a world without Alzheimer's.

Our team motto is-"When Actors & Artists Unite- the world can shift!" It already has. Over $330,000 raised by this grass roots team. They are all champions. They are my heroes. See you on the Walk in 2022! As we Irish say- Slainte!"