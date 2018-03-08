Acting Manitou Summer Camp to Welcome Broadway Regulars as Directors and Choreographers

At Acting Manitou, we work year-round to bring the highest level of talent and leadership to work with our campers. This coming summer we are so excited to be welcoming the following directors and teachers from Broadway who will work full time with our campers in both sessions.

Margot De La Barre previously directed CHICAGO, ANYTHING GOES and ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Acting Manitou and this year she brings the uproarious comedy THE 39 STEPS to our stage.

She has appeared on Broadway in SOUTH PACIFIC, EVITA, ANYTHING GOES, Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS, and PROMISES, PROMISES. She has performed on three Tony Awards telecasts, Good Morning America, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, THE LATE SHOW WITH David Letterman, and THE VIEW.

She was also part of NBC's SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE! starring Carrie Underwood and toured the country in THE BOY FRIEND directed by Dame Julie Andrews.

Christian Delcroix comes to Acting Manitou direct from Broadway's THE BOOK OF MORMON. His previous Broadway credits include SOUTH PACIFIC at Lincoln Center, FOLLIES with Bernadette Peters, and the National Tour of SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS.

At Acting Manitou, Christian puts his fearless approach to theater to practice teaching classes in acting, musical comedy and improvisation.

Adam Fleming joined us in 2017 as our resident choreographer and dance teacher. His choreography in SPRING AWAKENING, ONCE UPON A MATRESS and more both challenged and entertained the camp community.

Adam also taught master classes in Broadway Repertoire featuring choreography from WICKED, a show he opened in Chicago and subsequently performed in on Broadway.

Adam's also performed on Broadway in the original company of HAIRSPRAY with Harvey Fierstein and in the off-Broadway favorite, BARE: A POP OPERA.

This summer Adam will be directing TUCK EVERLASTING and choreographing the cult favorite, BE MORE CHILL as well as BILLY ELLIOT!

These are but a few of the amazing artistic and camp staff at Acting Manitou in the summer of 2018. Everyone who works at Acting Manitou believes strongly that creating theater as a community is integral to our society and our world. We are very grateful to be able to bring outstanding experiences to all of our campers and their families because of the incredible staff who choose to spend their summers at Acting Manitou!

Register for Acting Manitou today!





