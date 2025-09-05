Accent Dance NYC to Present A First Look At ECHOES BETWEEN US

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Accent Dance NYC is inviting audiences to an intimate first look at Echoes Between Us, a powerful new work by Miaotian Sun, commissioned through NEXT: The Emerging Choreographer Commissioning Program, ahead of its 2026 world premiere. Tickets start at $28.52.

Echoes Between Us blends ballet, contemporary dance, and Chinese folklore to create a powerful and provocative narrative about identity, culture and preserving tradition that resonates deeply through our collective experience, and is especially relevant today.

It centers around Sanxingdui, a mysterious, abandoned Bronze age archaeological site located in modern Sichuan, China - recently discovered to hold unique artifacts suggesting a distinct civilization and worldview.

Miaotian describes Echoes Between Us as follows:

"My piece highlights transformation, memory, and cultural imagination. It's less about trying to 'recreate' history, but more about listening to the echo between that history and ourselves."

Attendees also will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with the choreographer, delving deeper into the themes of her work.

Miaotian Sun holds a masters in Dance Education from NYU and further refined her artistry through Peridance NYC. With over 20 years of training in Chinese classical and folk dance, as well as contemporary dance, she has worked with XieXin Dance Theatre, Suzanne Dellal Center, and many NYC-based choreographers. In 2023, she secured second prize at the European Dance Arena Championships and performed as the only Asian dancer in "Apart/A Part" at the Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre. As a choreographer, she breaks boundaries, blending various dance forms, with a distinct emphasis on Chinese dance elements. Her works have been performed at the Making Moves Dance Festival in Jamaica Art Center, Steps Beyond Foundation/Choreography Lab, and Spark Theatre Festival, among other festivals. Miaotian also is a seasoned educator who teaches contemporary, Chinese classical dance, and Chinese folk dance.

Performance Details

Echoes Between Us

Choreographer: Miaotian Sun

Music: Huang Shi Fu, Zhang Xiao Di, Master Minded, Jo Blankenburg, The Shining, Youzee Music, Guo Si Da, Monolake

Music edited by Miaotian Sun

Dancers: Juliet Berstein, Sofia Forero, Damontae Hack, Shizu Higa, Amina Konate, Uila Marx, Emily Masia, Ke'ala O'Connell, Sierra Sanders

In addition to Echoes Between Us, the program will feature a lyrical duet from the ballet, So Proudly We Hail, by acclaimed Cuban choreographer Pedro Ruíz, along with other signature works by the company.