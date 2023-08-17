Accent Dance NYC Announces New Commission With First Look Showing September 8

Accent Dance NYC, a non-profit organization that promotes multiculturalism and community through dance education and concert performance, announces an evening of dance at an upcoming in-studio showing of Narcissus and Other Dances, Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ailey Studios.

A first look at the new work by commissioned choreographer William Ervin, the evening takes a journey through the intricate tapestry of identity, self-love, and the profound influence of our surroundings.

At the heart of the evening is Ervin's Narcissus, a multidisciplinary work of modern, contemporary, and street dance inspired in part by Greek mythology, the delicate nuances between self-love and ego, and the springtime flower by the same name representing rebirth, inner reflection, and hope. Additional works by Accent Dance NYC artists sharing a common theme of introspection will later be paired with a stimulating talk-back with dancemaker Maxwell Waterman, delving deeper into the intersection of dance and identity. Collectively, the event underscores Accent Dance NYC's mission to foster community, embrace individuality, and promote self- love and mutual understanding through the powerful medium of dance.

“As we continue to introduce innovative programming that addresses the challenges faced by today's youth, our collaboration with Will has not only yielded a captivating dance performance for our professional company, but it also has given us invaluable tools to empower students to explore and embrace their identities in our upcoming school residencies,” notes Accent Dance NYC founder and director, Andrea Ziegelman. “We are committed to nurturing creativity and fostering the artistic voices of emerging and established dancemakers which spark meaningful dialogue, enrich our community, and inspire hope”.

“Influenced by the Greek mythos and flower both named Narcissus, this work will look at the action it takes to love oneself, while highlighting the positive and negative connotations that come with this lifelong journey towards self-actualization and self-acceptance,” adds Ervin. “Accent Dance has been instrumental in its support for the development of this piece, and I am really excited about this partnership!”

Narcissus and Other Dances will be held Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m. on the 6th floor of The Ailey Studio, located at 405 W 55th Street, accessible by the 1, A, B, C, D, E, N, R, Q and W trains.

Tickets $25 and available at Click Here.