Absolut Partners with WICKED for 'Straight from Oz' Cocktail Kit

As the official spirits partner of Universal Pictures’ spectacular new cinematic event, WICKED, Absolut is toasting to the power of friendship and inclusivity by offering WICKED fans mystifying cocktail recipes to conjure up magical moments at home, as well as experiences at theaters, bars/restaurants, liquor stores and more. WICKED arrives in theaters November 22, 2024.

“Absolut’s partnership with WICKED invites fans to mix it up with unexpected friendships and cocktails with the ultimate WICKED entertaining experience, celebrating self-discovery and acceptance, core themes of our brand DNA,” said Reshma Dhati, Senior Brand Director for Absolut. “We hope to bring together friends to join in the excitement of the cultural phenomenon of WICKED and the film’s enduring lesson about the power of inclusion.”

Introducing the “WICKED Cocktails Straight from Oz” cocktail kit, which includes everything needed to mix up enchanting cocktails at home with friends new and old. Recipes include the Absolut Kahlúa x Ozspresso Martini, Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Malibu x Popular Pink Punch, Skrewball x Thrillifying Nutty Elixir, as well as Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini – a specialty green cocktail inspired by Absolut partner and WICKED enthusiast, Evan Ross Katz.

Additionally, each kit will include a Fandango code that can be redeemed towards the purchase of a movie ticket to see WICKED in theaters and one lucky fan will have the chance to win a trip to the WICKED premiere in Los Angeles for two, along with airfare and two-night hotel accommodations. The worldwide premiere of WICKED will be in early November, featuring custom activations and bar from Pernod Ricard. Starting today, cocktail kits will be available for purchase on CocktailCourier (SRP: $155.99) and fans can share an image of their favorite WICKED cocktail creation here for a chance to win (no purchase necessary).

“If you know me, you know I’m a huge WICKED fan who genuinely loves to bring people together,” said Evan Ross Katz - writer, podcast host, cultural commentator. “So of course I love to host dinner parties where we enjoy great food, cocktails and celebrate pop culture by creating a space where everyone can just be themselves. My drink of choice is a Dirty Vodka Martini, so it’s been so fun partnering with Absolut to create a special WICKED-themed green twist on my go-to martini with edible green glitter. It’s part of the kit and will be at my next dinner party so don’t be shy and give the Absolut Wickedly Dirty Martini a try!”

Through these WICKED cocktails, Absolut and the Pernod Ricard portfolio are helping 21+ consumers immerse themselves in the magical world of WICKED. Before the show, fans can transform their homes into a pink and green kaleidoscope of color with the WICKED-themed cocktails. At theaters3, there will be limited-edition cocktails offered to add an extra layer of delight. But the magic doesn't end there, the night continues at select bars and restaurants3 where friends can enjoy these specialty cocktails while sharing the night's unforgettable moments. This journey is set to become the highlight of November and December, an unparalleled non-holiday celebration. And these brands will be there every step of the way, ensuring this experience is nothing short of spectacular.