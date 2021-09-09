Aaron LaVigne, James T. Justis, Jenna Rubaii Return to National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

With rehearsals now underway, the producers of the critically-acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar announced today complete casting for the return of the 50th Anniversary North American tour.

The tour of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar will resume performances at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR on September 28, 2021 and will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021-2022 season including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto and many more.

Aaron LaVigne returns to his role as Jesus, joined by the return of James T. Justis as Judas and Jenna Rubaii as Mary. The tour also welcomes back Alvin Crawford as Caiphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, and Tyce Green as Annas. Christian A. Guerrero joins the cast as standby for Jesus and Judas.

The ensemble includes David Andre, Sara Andreas, Courtney Arango, Wesley J. Barnes, Milena J. Comeau, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Quiana Holmes, Darrell T. Joe, Sheila Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Paul Louis Lessard, Eric A. Lewis, Tommy McDowell, Danny McHugh, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Cooper Stanton and Chelsea Williams.

"After 566 days of shutdown, we are thrilled to bring this cast back to stages across North America, especially in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary release of the iconic Brown Album later this month." said producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber,the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervisor David Holcenberg.

The 2021-2022 complete tour includes:

9/28/21 -10/3/21 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

10/5/21 - 10/10/21 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

10/13/21 - 11/7/21 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

11/9/21 - 11/14/21 Costa Mesa, CA Saegerstrom Hall

11/23/21 - 11/28/21 Milwaukee, WI The Marcus Center

December 2021 Toronto, Canada Ed Mirvish Theatre

1/4/22 - 1/16/22 Boston, MA Colonial Theater

1/18/22 - 1/23/22 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

1/25/22 - 1/30/22 Providence, RI Providence PAC

2/2/22 - 2/20/22 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - Connor Palace

2/22/22 - 3/13/22 Washington, DC Kennedy Center Opera House

3/15/22 - 3/20/22 Ft. Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann PAH

3/22/22 - 3/27/22 Charlotte, NC Belk Theatre

3/29/22 - 4/3/22 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center

4/5/22 - 4/17/22 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

4/19/22 - 4/24/22 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

4/26/22 - 5/1/22 Greenville, SC Peace Center

5/10/22 - 5/15/22 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theatre

5/17/22 - 5/22/22 Reno, NV Pioneer Center

5/31/22 - 6/5/22 Miami, FL Adrienne Arsht Center

6/7/22 - 6/12/22 Orlando, FL Phillips Center

6/14/22 - 6/19/22 Durham, NC DPAC

6/21/22 - 6/26/22 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

6/28/22 - 7/3/22 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theater

7/5/22 - 7/10/22 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

7/12/22 - 7/17/22 Ft. Worth, TX Bass Hall

7/19/22 - 7/31/22 Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre

8/2/22 - 8/7/22 Dayton, OH Schuster Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, will be released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions, and will have traveled to more than 50 cities during its three-year run. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com