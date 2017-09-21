Aaron De Jesus, Nicolas Dromard, Mark Edwards and Cory Jeacoma to Star in JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, September 22) for the Tony-, Grammy- and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS, which will star Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito, Mark Edwards as Nick Massi and Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1. Performances begin Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 7pm.

Beginning Friday, September 22, tickets will be available on sale online on Telecharge.com and by phone at 212-239-6200. Tickets will also be on sale in person at the New World Stages box office when the box office opens at 1:00pm. Group sales (ten or more) are available through Dodger Group Sales at 877-536-3437.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Additional casting will be announced soon.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Winning awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 25 million people.

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Steve Rankin (Fight Director), Richard Hester (Production Supervisor), John Miller (Music Coordinator), Tara Rubin Casting / Lindsay Levine, C.S.A.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, and Tommy Mottola.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Aaron De Jesus (Frankie Valli) is ecstatic to return to the city of his birth to re-open this amazing show. This will be his third company of Jersey Boys starting in Las Vegas and ending the Second National Tour. Playing Frankie has been the pinnacle of his career thus far. Some of his past credits include: Disney's The Lion King (Timon), Monty Python's Spamalot (Patsy), Wicked (Averic, Boq u/s), Peter Pan (Peter), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), Big River (Tom Sawyer), Guys and Dolls (Nicely), Cats (Gus), Oliver! (The Artful Dodger), A Funny Thing...Forum (Pseudolus), El muerto disimulado (Clarindo), and The Crucible (Ezekiel Cheever). Instagram: @aaron.dejesus Website: aarondejesusonline.com

Nicolas Dromard (Tommy DeVito). For the last 17 years, Nicolas has been traveling all over the USA and Canada performing on Broadway and in National Tours. He was most recently seen as Tommy DeVito in the closing cast of Jersey Boys on Broadway. In March 2013, Nicolas was honored to close the Broadway production of Mary Poppins, playing the lead role of Bert, which he also performed on tour. He lived in San Francisco for a year and a half while playing Fiyero in Wicked. He has also appeared in Hairspray, Mamma, Mia!, Oklahoma, Wicked, West Side Story, Gypsy, The Boy from Oz and White Christmas. For more go to www.nicolasdromard.com

Mark Edwards (Nick Massi) is a native of Quakertown, PA, a lifetime band geek and sports nut, and is stoked to write the next chapter of his Jersey Boys story as Nick Massi after an amazing year with the Second National Tour. He previously toured the country in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Camelot before returning to New York City to appear Off-Broadway in The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking and other regional roles. You can follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @MarkEdwardsNYC. Family is everything!

Cory Jeacoma (Bob Gaudio) is thrilled to bring Bob Gaudio back to back to New York after recently wrapping the national tour production of Jersey Boys. Prior to touring, Cory performed regionally at theatres such as The Fulton Opera House and Maine State Music Theatre as well as participating in Lincoln Center's Sinatra Centennial Concert. Jeacoma is a graduate of Pace University's Musical Theatre Program. He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates.

For more information, visit www.JerseyBoysNewYork.com.

