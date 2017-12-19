AVENUE Q Celebrates The Holidays! Revised Holiday Schedule Announced

AVENUE Q, the Tony Award winning musical comedy, now in its 14th year on stage in NYC and around the globe announces its revised holiday performance schedule for Christmas week Off-Broadway.

A complete holiday schedule can be found below and at the shows website: www.avenueq.com

December 17th at 3 and 7:30pm

December 19th through 22nd at 8:00pm

December 23rd at 2:30 and 8:00pm

December 25th (Christmas Day) and 26th at 8:00pm;

December 27th at 2:30 and 8:00pm;

Dec. 28th at 8:00pm;

Dec. 29th and 30th at 2:30 and 8:00pm

January 1st and 2nd at 8:00pm

January 3rd at 2:30 and 8:00pm

January 4th and 5th at 8:00pm

and January 6th at 2:30 and 8:00pm.

AVENUE Q performs at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) and will not perform on Christmas Eve, December 24th or New Years Eve, Dec. 31st.

AVENUE Q is the hilarious and internationally acclaimed musical about a group of 20-somethings - people and puppets alike - who move to New York with big dreams and tiny bank accounts. Together they live as neighbors on a rundown block in NYC as they try to discover their purpose in life. The musical's characters include Princeton, Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy the Slut, Nicky, Rod, Gary Coleman, the Bad Idea Bears, Brian and Christmas Eve.

AVENUE Q is a Tony Award winning musical, now in its 14th year on stage in NYC and around the globe. Prior to its current engagement at New World Stages, which has surpassed 3000 performances, Avenue Q played 2534 performances on Broadway at the Golden Theatre.

Over the course of its 14 years, the Avenue Q cast and puppets have been featured 3 times on GOOD MORNING AMERICA (including a mock Presidential debate between George W. Bush and John Kerry puppets live on-air), LIVE WITH REGIS AND KELLY (including the debut of Regis Philbin, Kelly Ripa and Michael Gelman puppets), LATE SHOW WITH Jimmy Fallon, THE VIEW, JEOPARDY!, HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, $10,000 PYRAMID, ABC 20/20, numerous appearances on the TONY AWARDS telecast as performers and presenters, QUEER EYE FOR THE STRAIGHT GUY, MTV, VH1, in promotional "Get Caught Reading" campaigns, FOX BUSINESS NEWS, on CBS SUNDAY MORNING, NEW YORK 1 NEWS, promotional spots for WCBS-TV 2, as color commentators for CBS-TV's national coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, CNN, etc.



Celebrity visitors to Avenue Q have included President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Judi Dench, Michael Moore, Hilary Swank, Nicole Kidman, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Billy Crystal, Carol Burnett, Charlton Heston, Kirk Douglas, David Bowie, Ben Folds, Clive Davis, Frank Oz, Joan Rivers, Glenn Close, Gloria Steinem, George Lucas, Hal Prince, Mike Nichols, Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, Howard Stern, Hugh Jackman, Stephen Sondheim, Jessica Alba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Fallon, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Anne Meara, Jerry Stiller, Macauley Culkin, Lauren Bacall, Matt Stone,Trey Parker, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Robert Zemeckis, Bruce Vilanch, Sean Penn, Elijah Wood,Bobby McFerrin, Martin Lawrence, Megan Mullaly, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, David Hyde Pierce, Nathan Lane, Rosie O'Donnell, David Schwimmer, Angela Bassett, Jeff Daniels, Zac Efron, Christian Slater, Kathleen Turner and Uma Thurman.



AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design byMirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Musical director is Rick Bertone. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, casting is by Cindy Tolan. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.



The current cast of Avenue Q includes Ben Durocher, Dana Steingold, Grace Choi, Jason Jacoby, Nicholas Kohn, Danielle K. Thomas, Kerri Brackin, Jed Resnick, Katie Boren, Michael Liscio, Jr. and Imari Hardon.



AVENUE Q became an overnight sensation on Broadway in July 2003 following a sold-out engagement that extended four times as Vineyard Theatre and The New Group presented it Off-Broadway.



AVENUE Q is produced today at New World Stages, as it was on Broadway, by Kevin McCollum, Robyn Goodman, Jeffrey Seller, The Vineyard Theatre and The New Group.



At the 499-seat theatre at New World Stages, Avenue Q performs Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:30 pm and 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased through Tele Charge 212-239-6200 or www.telecharge.com. A limited number of rush tickets are available at the box office for each performance.

For more information visit www.avenueq.com

