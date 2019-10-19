AT Motion Center For Actors Launches
AT Motion Center for Actors, founded this year by Belinda Mello, is the first studio for actors specifically built around the principles of the Alexander Technique and Acting. The Fall class line-up will focus on how actors use the Alexander Technique to maintain their presence throughout the audition process. Classes take place at AT Center for Actors, 151 West 30th Street, Floor 3, New York, NY 10001. Register for a class or build a personal plan of study.
Belinda Mello says, "The center is a response to a growing juxtaposition between the real-time physical and emotional demands of the actor, and the lack of real-time emotional connection and process oriented education in a goal driven industry. At AT Center for Actors we're excited to shine a light on the value of the Alexander Technique to the actor's process."
The Fall class line up will include classes ranging from topics of Alexander Technique & Musical Theatre Auditions, Acting on Camera, Actor Preparation, Self Care, and Incorporating the Basics of the Alexander Technique into Daily Life & Career. Classes will be taught by: Belinda Mello, Dana Calvey, Holly Cinnamon, Sheila Bandyopadhyay, & Kyra Miller with a special workshop taught by Marya Spring Cordes, head of acting at Wright State University.
The new studio location is: 151 West 30th Street, 3rd floor in Studios 5 and 7, NYC 10001.
To learn more about our workshops and guest instructors visit: https://www.atcenterforactors.com/
Belinda Mello, is the founder of AT Motion Center for Actors, an Alexander Technique and Movement Studio, specializing in the performing arts. She is also on the faculty of the Terry Knickerbocker Studio and The Barrow Group. Belinda has been teaching the Alexander Technique since 1989 in her private practice, as an Adjunct Professor and guest lecturer at conservatory programs and theater companies. She coaches actors who have appeared in film, television, and New York theaters including WP Theater, The Public Theater, TFANA, & BAM. Musicians and Dancers who study with her perform at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, in Broadway shows, and are recording artists. www.alextechmotion.com
