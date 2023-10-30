ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews Honored With SONA Warrior Award

The SONA Warrior Awards celebrate the immense talent and hard work of individuals known for their high-profile accomplishments within the music industry.

Oct. 30, 2023

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews Honored With SONA Warrior Award

Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP Chief Executive Officer and fierce champion for the rights of music creators, was honored Sunday night, October 29, at the annual Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards gala in West Hollywood.

 

At the event, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams and legendary songwriters and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis lauded Matthews's achievements and hit songwriter MoZella performed “Wrecking Ball” (all are ASCAP members). Video tributes to Matthews featured music industry giants Stephen Schwartz, NE-YO, Marcus Miller, Desmond Child, John Platt and Ashley Gorley among many others.

 

Matthews commented, “To be recognized by SONA means the world to me. I know that songwriters are the true musical warriors–unbelievably brave and remaining strong in the face of uncertainty every day as new technology challenges their livelihoods. Yet, songwriters are still able to remain vulnerable and go deep creatively, opening their hearts to write the music that we all love. I am constantly inspired by songwriters and it has been an honor of a lifetime to work for and alongside music creators.” 

 

The SONA Warrior Awards celebrate the immense talent and hard work of individuals known for their high-profile accomplishments within the music industry, while honoring their tireless efforts advocating for songwriters' rights.

 

"As a friend of Beth's, I know firsthand how tirelessly she works above and beyond her very very big job of running ASCAP. I want everyone to know what I know and see what I see — that she is the ultimate warrior for creators," said SONA founder and Executive Director Michelle Lewis.

 

As Chief Executive Officer of ASCAP, Matthews has worked with top music licensees in streaming, radio, television and more to secure higher royalty rates for music creators, worked tirelessly to advocate for their rights on Capitol Hill, and dedicated substantial resources that put ASCAP at the forefront of shaping the future of music and AI while protecting the rights of creators.

 

The 2023 SONA Warrior Awards also honored:

· Songwriter Justin Tranter, who has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community and worked with stars such as Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and many more, for making revolutionary advancements in the music business

· Country artist and podcast host Rissi Palmer for her talent, resilience and leadership

· Late songwriter Allee Willis, famously known for the ‘Friends' theme, Earth, Wind & Fire's “September” and many more, to honor her legacy and impact made across genres

 

The event was hosted by songwriters Bonnie McKee and Shane Stevens.

 

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 940,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. In 2022, ASCAP reported record-high financial results of $1.522 billion in revenues and $1.388 billion available in royalty distribution monies to its members. Over the last eight years, ASCAP has delivered a 6% compound annual growth rate for total revenues, and a 7% compound annual growth rate for total royalty distributions to members. Founded and governed by songwriters and composers, it is the only performing rights organization in the US that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP, on TikTok @ASCAPofficial and on Facebook.

 

About SONA

Songwriters of North America (SONA) brings together music creatives and industry professionals to reimagine the music industry in the 21st century. The closest thing that songwriters currently have to a union, the organization's main issues are: a right to fair pay in a changing music industry, the ability to advocate for themselves, and the right to safety and equity within their workplaces. For more information on SONA, go here.

Photo credit: Lester Cohen



