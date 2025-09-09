ART on Broadway Launches NYC Student Access Initiative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play ART is launching the ART & Process Education Fund, a theater arts education initiative aimed at expanding access to theater for underserved NYC public school teen audiences.

ART & Process coincides with the show’s limited engagement at the Music Box Theatre, currently in previews with an official opening on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis, ART will feature a powerhouse cast including Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award and Emmy Award winner James Corden, and Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris.

Working in partnership with the New York Public Schools Arts Office, the program will enable over 1,000 students attending Title 1 and public high schools located throughout the five boroughs to attend a live performance of ART and participate in specially designed educational experiences that explore the themes, creative process, and cultural significance of the play and the process of remounting this show on Broadway.

“This production of ART is about more than bringing a celebrated play back to Broadway—it’s about making sure young people, our next generation of theatergoers and creators, have access to the kind of storytelling that inspires empathy, creativity, and critical thinking,” said producers Michael Shulman, Adam Speers, and Gavin Kalin in a joint statement. “When we first discussed this dream of student access to the team at 101 Productions and Arielle Tepper, everyone jumped in to create this unique initiative, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the Broadway Education Alliance to make our dream a reality."

The ART & Process Education Fund that will cover the cost of:

Developing and distribute curriculum-aligned educational materials

Teaching artists and enrichment programming

Subsidized tickets for a dedicated matinee performance(s) on date

All contributions to the fund are fully tax-deductible through Broadway Education Alliance.

For more information on the ART & Process Education Fund, please visit www.artonbroadway.com/education.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.