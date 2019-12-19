APAP Showcases Return To The Iridium January 2020

For the fifth consecutive year, The Iridium will be hosting Association of Performing Arts Presenters (APAP) artist showcases with the 2020 lineup featuring The Tartan Terrors, known for their unique blend of Celtic music, comedy, and step dancing on Thursday, January 9; American roots rock group The Subdudes on Friday, January 10; Rockapella on January 11; Joe Mass of Neil Young tribute band Broken Arrow on Sunday, January 12; and Super Groups of Soul on Monday, January 13.

Tickets for all shows are available via TheIridium.com or The Iridium box office located at 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212.582.2121. For more information visit www.theiridium.com/apap-showcase.

The Iridium, the world-famous jazz, blues and rock club best known as "The House That Les Built," recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Since 1994, when The Iridium first opened at 44 West 63rd Street, the venue has established itself as a storied musical landmark - from its cameo in the first season of "Friends," to hosting rock royalty like David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, and Slash who were regulars at Les Paul's weekly residency at The Iridium which lasted for 14 years until his passing in 2009. The Iridium, now located at 1650 Broadway, has also hosted Front and Center, public television's critically acclaimed series, and MTV Live Setlist, showcasing next generation talent spanning pop, rock, and R&B.

Artists that have graced The Iridium stage over the past 25 years include Joe Jackson, Rob Thomas, Tom Bailey, Dua Lipa, George Ezra, Billy F Gibbons, Stanley Jordan, Jimmie Vaughan, Sheryl Crow, Zakk Wylde, Jeff Beck, Steve Miller, Buddy Guy, Joe Walsh, Joe Satriani, The Rolling Stones' Mick Taylor and Charlie Watts, Muna, Max Roach, Michael Brecker, among many, many others.

For updates on The Iridium's 2020 lineup, go to www.theiridium.com.





