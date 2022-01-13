ANYTHING GOES Starring Sutton Foster Comes to US Cinemas in March

Anything Goes, starring Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, will be screened across the US for two days only on Sunday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 30 in a live recording filmed at London's renowned Barbican Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at anythinggoesmusicalcinema.com

Presented by the Barbican and filmed live in London during the show's 15 week residency at the theatre in the summer of 2021, this major new five star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster reprising her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney alongside three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay (My Family) as Moonface Martin, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) as Evangeline Harcourt and beloved West End Legend Gary Wilmot (Chicago) as Elisha Whitney.

Featuring a 50 strong cast and ensemble of the finest there is to offer on the London stage, including tap dancing sailors and a full-sized live orchestra, this critically acclaimed production 'immediately joins the pantheon of great classic musical revivals' (Daily Telegraph).

ANYTHING GOES was released in UK cinemas in November to the delight of musical theatre fans nationwide. The release achieved instant box office success as the highest grossing Event Cinema release in the theatre space for 2021.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic, directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, features Cole Porter's joyful score, including I Get A Kick Out of You, You're the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes. ANYTHING GOES will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas from the comfort of your cinema seat.

ANYTHING GOES has music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton with Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. The musical also stars Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables / Wicked) as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon / Let's Face The Music) as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol / An American in Paris) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer (West Side Story/Chicago) as Erma.

Producer Howard Panter says: "The multi-Tony Award winning glorious production of Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, is not to be missed. The UK cinema success demonstrates a real appetite for musicals on the big screen. From outstanding leading actors to the spectacular supporting company, the glorious set design, the breathtaking choreography and stage direction, and of course the wonderful score - it really is 'the show of the year'. I am thrilled that the show can be enjoyed by an even wider audience with this special two-day US cinema release."

Trafalgar Releasing's CEO Marc Allenby says: "We're delighted to be working with our partners within the Trafalgar Entertainment Group to bring this entertaining and uplifting five-star musical to US cinemas. Musical theatre has a proven track record of box office success on the big screen, and with its all-star cast, spectacular dance routines and instantly recognizable songs, Anything Goes is the perfect production to bring laughter and joy to cinema audiences."

Sutton Foster says: "I was thrilled to have been able to revisit Reno while performing Anything Goes in London in the fall with an amazing new cast, crew, and orchestra. Now I'm thrilled that I can share her and this joyous musical more widely with audiences at theaters across the US this spring. I am so proud to have been part of a production which delivers joy and laughter to audiences in the way Anything Goes does and I feel immensely grateful to have this production shared in theaters in the US, especially at a time when I am back performing on a Broadway stage."

Director and choreographer Kathleen Marhsall says: "I am so thrilled that the film of our West End production of Anything Goes is coming to the US this spring! I'm so excited to share with movie audiences this wonderful musical comedy featuring our stellar cast, amazing orchestra and incredible creative team. We hope audiences across America will join us for this delightful and romantic crossing!"

This film is produced by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group.