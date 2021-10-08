AN EVENING OF HOPE Comes to 92Y Featuring Works Choreographed By Hope Boykin

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 Mainstage Series continues on Thursday, October 21 with An Evening of Hope, encompassing several renewed works, along with the New York City premiere of Redefine US, From The INside OUT, created as a commission from Annenberg Center with support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Redefine US, From The INside OUT features music by composer Bill Laurance. Boykin, who was with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for 20 years, now sees her works performed on the stage where Alvin Ailey premiered Revelations. The Mainstage Series marks the return of a full dance season to 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall for the first time in decades.



"When given the opportunity to have An Evening of Hope, I wanted to take a look back at my life as a dance maker and rethink, renew, and revise what today's Hope may have made," comments Boykin. "What would the 21st century, retired performer, say differently more than 20 years later? Two of the works explore this idea... No, Don't (Ne Me Quitte Pas) and Again, Ave (an excerpt from Ave-s). Watching dancers I have known for so long approach movement I created while at their age, all while finding new understanding; discovering I should have given more weight to my voice as a creator, and honored the person I was hoping to become. Performing in New York City again, in a program called An Evening of Hope is really more about me embracing who I am, and what I want to continue to bring to our world of art. Nothing can stop truly stop an artist, but the artist themselves. I have waited, sometimes patiently, for my turn, permission to be given. Who have I been waiting on and why? I can't wait anymore."

The Mainstage Series:

YIN YUE DANCE COMPANY

In Person - Thu, Nov 18, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streams On Demand - Fri, Nov 19, 12 pm - Sun, Nov 21, 12 am, $15

The Yin Yue Dance Company present a world premiere alongside existing repertoire.



Michelle Dorrance, DORMESHIA & GUESTS

In Person - Thu, Dec 16, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streams On Demand - Fri, Dec 17, 12 pm - Sun, Dec 19, 12 am, $15

Michelle and Dormeshia host an evening of tap dance.



Harkness Dance Center Artists in Residence

PASSION FRUIT DANCE COMPANY, BAYE & ASA

In Person - Thu, Feb 24, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streams On Demand - Fri, Feb 25, 12 pm - Sun, Feb 27, 12 am, $15

Artists in Residence, Baye & Asa and Passion Fruit Dance Company present their dynamic choreographic styles in tandem, showcasing celebrated past works.



Caleb Teicher & CONRAD TAO

In Person - Thu, Mar 3, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streams On Demand - Fri, Mar 4, 12 pm - Sun, Mar 6, 12 am, $15

Caleb Teicher and Conrad Tao present the New York City premiere of their collaborative duet Counterpoint.



WITH CARE - Created by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt

Bobbi Jene Smith (dancer), Or Schraiber (dancer), Keir GoGwilt (violinist), and Miranda Cuckson (violinist)

In Person - Thu, Apr 28, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streams On Demand - Fri, Apr 29, 12 pm - Sun, May 1, 12 am, $15

Join us for the New York City premiere of AMOC's With Care, created by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt.



FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL

In Person - Thu, May 26, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streams On Demand - Fri, May 27 - 12 pm - Sun, May 29 - 12 am, $15

The Future Dance Festival builds on 92Y's rich legacy of presenting the work of pioneering dance artists who propel the art form forward.



Jonathan Fredrickson

In Person - Thu, Jun 23, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streams On Demand - Fri, Jun 24, 12 pm - Sun, Jun 26, 12 am, $15

Jonathan Fredrickson, of Tanztheater Wuppertal, presents an evening length world premiere created specifically for the Kaufmann Concert Hall space.