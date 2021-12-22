AMERICAN UTOPIA Cancels Tonight's Performance

David Byrne's American Utopia has cancelled tonight's performance due to breakthrough Covid cases in the company. Performances are scheduled to resume tomorrow, December 23rd at 5PM.

See the tweet below:

As a result of breakthrough Covid cases in the company, and out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled our 8PM performance.



Performances are scheduled to resume tomorrow, December 23rd at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/JArJFlIE4d - David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) December 22, 2021

David Byrne's American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach number 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27countries over nine months in 2018.