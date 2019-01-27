AMERICAN SON
Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN SON

AMERICAN SON Concludes Limited Broadway Run Today!

Jan. 27, 2019  

American Son, which opened at the Booth Theatre on November 4, will take its final bow today, January 27, following 96 performances and 33 previews. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, following the show's final performance today, Netflix will reassemble the cast at a later date to film the production without an audience present.

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

buy tickets

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Jackie Evancho Will Sing HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More in New Broadway Album, THE DEBUT
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Rule on Eligibility of THE FERRYMAN, THE PROM, and More
  • Breaking: Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's MAGIC MIKE Musical Will Make Pre-Broadway Premiere in Boston This Fall
  • WICKED Will Release Special Two-Disc 15th Anniversary Edition Cast Album
  • Photo Flash: Things Heat Up as Adam Driver & Keri Russell Pose for BURN THIS
  • Joey McIntyre Moves Up Start Date in WAITRESS to Feb 4
    • Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



    Advertisement
      SHARE