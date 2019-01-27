AMERICAN SON Concludes Limited Broadway Run Today!

American Son, which opened at the Booth Theatre on November 4, will take its final bow today, January 27, following 96 performances and 33 previews. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, following the show's final performance today, Netflix will reassemble the cast at a later date to film the production without an audience present.

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

