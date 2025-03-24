ALL FOR THE BFA: TALES OF A DRAMA STUDENT Comes to 54 Below In April

Join students from the graduating class of NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway as they pull back the curtain on their lives.
54 BELOW will present All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 at 9:30pm. Have you ever wondered what it's really like to earn a BFA in Drama? What exactly do we do? What goes on during our grueling 13-hour days? Who is dating whom? How are we graded? And, let's be honest, is it worth it? Introducing All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student at 54 Below.
Join students from the graduating class of NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway as they pull back the curtain on their lives in one of the most demanding and rewarding programs in the world. Through stories of triumphs and heartbreaks, friendships and showmances, the lessons learned and, of course, the inevitable drama, All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student encapsulates the passion, chaos, determination, and undying theatricality that define the pursuit of a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama.
All for the BFA: Tales of a Drama Student plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 22nd at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
