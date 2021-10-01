ALADDIN Cancels Additional Broadway Performances Through October 10th Due to Covid-19 Cases

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Aladdin has canceled performances for Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 10th. Their next planned performance is Tuesday, October 12th at 7pm.

According to Disney Theatrical, "Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night's performance of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 10th. Our next planned performance is Tuesday, October 12th at 7pm. "

>"Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case. This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again," said Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH, the Epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions. "Daily PCR testing allows us the opportunity to detect a positive case before it is contagious. This allows us to isolate it before anyone else is put at risk, as we have done several times with the Aladdin company. Morning and evening swabs collected on Thursday, September 30th