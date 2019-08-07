ALADDIN Adds Monday Performances; FROZEN and THE LION KING Get New Schedules

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced new fall schedules for all three of its current Broadway productions.

Aladdin will add Monday night performances in place of Wednesday matinees most weeks beginning Monday, August 26th.

The Lion King will continue its Tuesday through Sunday performance schedule, adding Sunday evening performances in place of Wednesday matinees beginning the week of Tuesday, August 20th.

rozen will continue its Tuesday through Sunday performance schedule, adding Sunday evening performances in place of Wednesday matinees beginning the week of Tuesday, August 27.

Aladdin's Monday performances are at 7pm; The Lion King and Frozen's Sunday matinee performances are each at 1:30pm and the Sunday evening performances are each at 6:30pm.

To view the new schedules or purchase tickets please visit the shows' websites at AladdinTheMusical.com, LionKing.com, and FrozenTheMusical.com.





