AIDA Revival Will Get Developmental Lab in Spring 2020, with Schele Williams and Camille A. Brown at the Helm

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a national tour or even a stop on Broadway.

Now according to an Equity casting notice, the show, helmed by former Broadway cast member Schele Williams and with choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, will get a developmental lab in March 2020.

Elton John and Tim Rice's musical is based on the opera of the same name, and tells the story of an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter, Amneris.

As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames' love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations.

The original Broadway production ran for five years and won four Tony Awards. The Original Broadway Cast Recording won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

