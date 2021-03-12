AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer Releases Statement Criticizing NY's Open Culture Initiative

Adam Krauthamer, president of the New York City musicians' union (Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians) has released a statement criticizing New York's Open Culture initiative, which does not require that performers be paid when they're asked to perform.

See Krauthamer's statement below:

"As New York begins its slow recovery, the city must support musicians and other vulnerable arts workers. Instead, they're being left behind.

Case in point: the city has thrown its weight behind a new Open Culture program that would allow musicians, artists and other entertainers to take over certain streets and public spaces for live performances. We appreciate the intent of the program and it could have been a great way to share culture and open up the arts in the city. But the program doesn't require that performers be paid when they're asked to perform. Once again, professional musicians and arts workers are at risk of being treated as volunteers who are expected to work for free.

It's unfortunate that in its current form, the Open Culture program does not guarantee that promoters or producers or bandleaders pay anything to the artists working these events. For months, our union asked the city to include this simple guarantee in the Open Culture legislation: if musicians are asked to perform, they must be paid a fair wage. Unfortunately, the city didn't listen to us and created a program without any type of labor protection.

Why does this matter? Many professional musicians have been out of work for 12 months. Many are trying to survive with no income, no health insurance and, in some cases, no way to pay rent or grocery bills. Recently, a musician who spent decades building a successful performing career in New York was forced to sell their home to make ends meet. Other members are struggling to support their families and are in danger of losing their homes altogether. The pandemic has damaged the lives of many workers, but musicians were among the first to be locked out of the economy and will be the last to return.

The Open Culture initiative will simply add to the pressure already felt by New York City artists when we're asked to perform for free, or for wages that don't allow us to make a living.

Musicians and the arts must be an integral part of our recovery. Music adds joy and meaning to our lives, and musicians are truly essential workers. Let's make sure that the city protects its musicians and artists and gives them the respect they're due.

If the city were to demand fair pay for artists -- or better yet, if the city actually funded this new program -- Open Culture could pave the way to bring back the arts in NYC, creating new jobs as we emerge from the pandemic. Society doesn't have to ask professional musicians to sacrifice their livelihoods during an economic crisis. We can have art and support our musicians at the same time."