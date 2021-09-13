ACCIDENTAL SUITE Expanded For Live Performances At NYC's Arts On Site

Contemporary dance company Barkin/Selissen Project will premiere an extended version of Accidental Suite at Arts on Site on October 8th & 9th.

In June of 2019, thousands of viewers across the globe experienced Accidental Suite as a short film, 1 of 5 dance films in BSP's Titles Project, and voted it to be expanded and presented live. After a cancelled premiere in March of 2020, audiences can now finally view this ensemble work live.

Born from raw experimentation and wrangled through structured improvisation, this dance performance builds relational tension through increasing levels of contact. Featuring 9 dancers and original score by Zac Selissen, Accidental Suite evokes chance encounters, near misses, and the magnetic push and pull of relationships.

In these deeply alienating times, it taps into the most essential of human needs, connecting to one another! Accidental Suite / October 8 & 9 / 6:30pm & 8:30pm Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10003 Tickets: $30. Ticket Link: https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r/.

Barkin/Selissen Project, a NYC-based contemporary dance company founded in 2009, strives to blur lines between the emotional and intellectual, dream worlds and waking states. With dramatic shifts from nuance to explosive athleticism, Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen's choreography infuses fresh perspective on subjects ranging from the complexities of mathematics to the complexities of human nature.

BSP has been presented at venues across the U.S and abroad including Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, SUNY Stony Brook's Staller Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, West End Theater, 92Y, Bryant Park, Tempe AZ Center for the Arts, Boston's Dance Complex, Touhill Performing Arts Center St. Louis, Yogykarta Indonesia, and Uferstudios Berlin Germany. B/SP also performed at the Edinburgh International Conference Center in Scotland as part of Booking Dance and the Fringe Festival. Partnerships for workshops include Sally Taylor's ConSenses, Festival of the Moving Body, Communicating in Partnerships through Dance/Hartford Performs, Balance 1 Academy Berlin, Limón Professional Studies Program, and more.

Since the onset of Covid-19, BSP has worked to engage staff, dancers, and audience in nontraditional ways. Looking to provide support to dance artists experiencing Covid-related income loss, we launched the Dancers Above Water Relief Fund.

To-date, the fund has distributed financial support to 75 dance artists, with plans to assist more by the end of 2021. Our efforts have been recognized by several outside organizations, including the NY Dance and Performance Awards ("The Bessies"), which spotlighted the fund during their 2020 awards ceremony, and Ovation TV, which produced and aired a PSA for us as part of their Stand for the Arts campaign. On September 18, we will preview "Accidental Suite," a dance performance that was postponed due to Covid, live at Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, NY.

The work will officially premiere in October in New York City with generous support from LMCC.

Visit barkinselissenproject.org to learn more.