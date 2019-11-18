ABC to Premiere SAME TIME, NEXT CHRISTMAS Starring Lea Michele on December 5

ABC embraces the season with the upcoming original holiday movie "Same Time, Next Christmas," which premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST. The soon-to-be fan-favorite holiday film will also rebroadcast on ABC on Monday, Dec. 23, at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST, as well as on FreeForm as part of their "25 Days of Christmas" programming. You can also watch the movie via streaming on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

In "Same Time, Next Christmas," Olivia Anderson (played by Lea Michele) is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew-but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

"Same Time, Next Christmas" stars Lea Michele as Olivia Anderson, Charles Michael Davis as Jeff Williams, Bryan Greenberg as Gregg Harris, George Newbern as Woody Anderson, Nia Vardalos as Faye Anderson, Phil Morris as Alec Williams and Dannah Lockett as Madelyn Williams.

"Same Time, Next Christmas" is executive produced by EveryWhere Studios' Tom Mazza and David Calvert Jones. Stephen Herek ("Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," "Mr. Holland's Opus" and "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure") directs and Karen Bloch Morse ("Ice Castles") writes. The movie is produced by FreeForm Studios for ABC.

