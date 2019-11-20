ABC to Air CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Featuring Kristin Chenoweth on December 3

"CMA Country Christmas" is set to air Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9/8c on the ABC Television Network. Trisha Yearwood hosts and performs during the holiday special. In addition to Yearwood, the all-star lineup includes Dierks Bentley, Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young coming together for a joyful night filled with Christmas classics and one-of-a-kind collaborations to celebrate the holiday season.

"CMA Country Christmas" will bring together powerhouse vocalists Yearwood, Chenoweth, Kelly, Hillary Scott and Winans for a once-in-a-lifetime performance of "Children Go Where I Send Thee," and the show will conclude with the all-star lineup of Yearwood, Chenoweth, Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Winans and Brett Young performing "Feliz Navidad."



Here is what to expect on "CMA Country Christmas" Tuesday, Dec. 3 on ABC:

Trisha Yearwood - "Silver Bells," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Winter Wonderland" medley

Lady Antebellum - "White Christmas"

Tori Kelly - "O Little Town of Bethlehem"

Chris Janson - "Run, Run Rudolph"

Rascal Flatts with CeCe Winans - "Go Tell It on The Mountain"

Kristin Chenoweth - "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

for KING & COUNTRY - "Little Drummer Boy"

Dierks Bentley - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Lady Antebellum - "On A Night Like This" and "Silent Night" medley

Chris Young - "The Christmas Song"

Runaway June - "Sleigh Ride"

Trisha Yearwood with Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly, Hillary Scott and CeCe Winans - "Children Go Where I Send Thee"

Rascal Flatts - "Deck the Halls"

Kristin Chenoweth - "The Christmas Waltz"

Brett Young - "This Christmas"

Tori Kelly - "Do You Hear What I Hear"

Chris Young - "Holly Jolly Christmas"

CeCe Winans - "Hark the Herald Angels Sing"

Trisha Yearwood - "It Wasn't His Child"

Trisha Yearwood with Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, CeCe Winans and

Brett Young - "Feliz Navidad"

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, beautifully realistic Christmas trees and décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year. Learn more at balsamhill.com.



"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Paul Miller is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Writer.

Photo Credit: Donn Jones/CMA





