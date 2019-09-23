ABC Will Produce New Musical Comedy Series MOURNING SONGS

Deadline reports that a new musical family comedy is in the works at ABC. The pilot, called "Mourning Songs," hails from "New Girl" showrunners Dave Finkel and Brett Baer.

"Mourning Songs" is based on the life and Instagram feed of songwriter Ryan Langer. The show centers on a 35-year-old composer who, after the tragic death of his father, is forced to move back home to live with his mom, help his family heal and grow up, possibly for the very first time.

Langer was working in New York when his father, a Los Angeles trial lawyer, was killed in an office shooting in December 2017. He quit his job, packed his bags and moved back home to help take care of THE FAMILY business. Three months on, Langer felt ready to write songs again. With no current professional assignments, he found an outlet online, recording 15-second songs with Instagram's hands-free story tool and posting the clips on a new account he created, @mourningsongs. He posted a new song every day for a year.

"It may sound strange, but this project has helped me work through my grief by giving me the little bit of time every day to actually not think about our horrific loss at every waking moment," Langer wrote.

"New Girl" aired for seven seasons on Fox. The series starred Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and Hannah Simone.

Watch an example of one of Langer's songs below.

Read the original story on Deadline.





