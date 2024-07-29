A World Premiere & More Set for York Theatre Company Fall 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company has revealed its 2024 Fall Season. To begin, a “New2NY” series will feature: Now Comes the Fun Part (The How-the-f*#k-did-I-get-this-old Musical) (August 28-September 1), followed by Twist of Fate (September 7-15), Monte Cristo (September 23-October 1), and InunDATEd (October 4-13). Following the New2NY series will be the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper (November 19-December 29). All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s.

This New2NY season features four new musicals, previously unseen in New York, lovingly and minimally staged in the Musicals in Mufti style. The first New2NY presentations were seen in 2008, in a series which included In Transit prior to its Broadway run. Other musicals that have been seen as New2NY presentations include the Larry Grossman revue Compose Yourself!, Andréa Frierson’s me and ella, and most recently 2023’s _When We Get There_by Lasser, Young Jr. and Barnett.

The York’s Producing Artistic Director Jim Morgan had this to say: “We welcome you to our 2024 season of New2NYs (or “NewTunies” as they’ve been called)—they’re just like the Muftis, only new! We have all kinds of musical experiences for you within these four shows, interspersed with a number of readings, a special Noel Coward concert on October 6—and our 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala on November 11th--not to mention our first Mainstage musical of the season, Welcome to the Big Dipper. We’ve got lots going on—all at special prices, but as usual, York Members get the best deals of all. Where else can you get this many musicals at such great prices? Only at The York!”

Opening the Fall 2024 New2NY Series is Now Comes the Fun Part (The How-the-f*#k- did-I-get-this-old Musical), with book by James Hindman and Lynne Halliday, lyrics by Mark Waldrop, and music by Jeffrey Lodin. Now Comes the Fun Part is a hilarious look at the appalling indignities and rude awakenings that await anyone lucky enough to make it past that dreaded AARP birthday. From the first colonoscopy to early retirement (the pros and the cons!), from empty nesting to wading back into the dating scene, it’s a musical celebration of life’s third trimester. You’ll laugh…You’ll cry…You’ll throw out your back laughing and crying! And rest assured: if you can’t relate to any of this now, you will soon! Now Comes the Fun Part will be directed by Mark Waldrop with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin. Casting will be announced at a later date. Performances begin Wednesday evening, August 28, 2023 and continue for 7 performances only through September 1, 2023. Opening Night will be Thursday evening, August 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

In the second show of the series, Twist of Fate, with book and lyrics by Kleban Award-winner Lissa Levin and music by Ron Abel (Hazel, York’s me and ella) a fortuneteller is arrested in 1970’s Los Angeles, and to win the respect of her teenage daughter, fights the law instead of running from it. But first, she needs the respect of her court-appointed attorney. Based on an actual first amendment case, Twist of Fate will be directed by Bill Castellino (Cagney, Desperate Measures at the York), with musical direction by Ron Abel. Casting will be announced at a later date. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through September 15, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

The next offering in the series is Monte Cristo, from the writers behind The York’s Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written : bookwriter and lyricist Peter Kellogg (Desperate Measures) and composer Stephen Weiner (The Rivals). 1815 France. Hours before his wedding, the first mate of the ship Pharaon, Edmund Dantes, is falsely accused of conspiring to help Napoleon return to power. Unknown to his fiancé, Mercedes, Edmund is arrested and consigned to the dungeons of the Chateau d'If. When he finally escapes 18 years later, Edmund learns that Mercedes has long ago married one of the very men responsible for his imprisonment. Based on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, Monte Cristo transforms the greatest revenge story of all time into a thrilling new musical for our time. Monte Cristo will be directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde) with choreography by Marcos Santana (In the Heights - Helen Hayes Award nominee) and music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (Desperate Measures). Casting will be announced at a later date. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through September 29, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Closing the series will be InunDATEd, a new musical with book by Alice Scovell (The Rewards of Being Frank, Kindred Spirits) and music and lyrics by Christine Lavin (Winner of 5 ASCAP Composer Awards). They say “it only takes one,” but it’s tough to find him among New York City's 8.8 million. Just ask Lucy, a singer-songwriter whose new mission is to date every guy with a shred of potential. It seems she has to slog through 999,999 guys to get to her one-in-a-million. At least she has material for her songs. InunDATEd will be directed by Christine Pedi (Jerry’s Girls at the York, Forbidden Broadway) with music direction by Beth Falcone (Wanda’s World, Unexpected Joy at the York). Casting will be announced at a later date. Performances are set to begin Friday evening, October 4, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through October 13, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday Matinee, October 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

New2NY will play the following schedule: Now Comes the Fun Part will play 7 performances only: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The other three shows will have an 11-performance schedule—First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:00 p.m.; Second Week: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Note: InunDATEd has a special schedule, previews begin on Friday, October 4 at 7:30p.m. and it opens on Sunday, October 6 at 2:30p.m.

The Fall season concludes with the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go by Catherine Filloux), with music and lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilkes’s family for decades and is on the brink of closure when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed forever in this brand-new musical. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Performances are set to begin Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for a 6-week engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024. Opening Night is Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Welcome to the Big Dipper will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 and Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets are priced at $50 - $80 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and a 30% discount.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets for the Fall 2024 New2NY series are priced at $59 premium and $49 standard price (for all performances) and can be purchased here.

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE: Subscribe and see all four (4) New2NY shows in the front orchestra for $180, in the rear orchestra for $150 OR see three (3) New2NY shows in the front orchestra for $145, or rear orchestra for $120.

BEST SAVINGS! Become a York Member (details below): Buy all four (4) New2NY shows starting at $165.00 - savings of over 30% off our standard ticket price.

The York Theatre Company offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00—with benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre productions, in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program for only $150 with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invitations to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season.

York Memberships can be purchased online here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820 or emailing Emily Drossell at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

York Theatre Company Gift Cards are available for any production during the 2024-2025 season by visiting the box office or calling (212) 935-5820, or online at www.yorktheatre.org