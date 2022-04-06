A STRANGE LOOP Pushes First Preview Performance to Next Week

Performances of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning A Strange Loop will now begin on Monday, April 11 at 8PM due to the detection of a limited number of positive Covid test results within the company.

See the tweet below:

Due to the detection of a limited number of positive Covid test results within the company, performances of #StrangeLoopBway will now begin on Monday, April 11 at 8PM. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/TZfc6nL9BU - A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) April 6, 2022

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Completing the casting are Edwin Bates (Understudy for Usher/ Thought 2/ Thought 3), Kyle Ramar Freeman (Understudy for Usher/Thought 4/Thought 5/Thought 6), Jon-Michael Reese (Understudy for Thought 4/ Thought 5/Thought 6), and Mars Rucker (Understudy for Thought 1/Thought 2/Thought 3).

A STRANGE LOOP is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth TheatrA STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Michael R. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A Strange Loop.

A STRANGE LOOP made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, in May 2019, in association with Page 73 Productions, and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for "Best Musical," five Drama Desk Awards including "Best Musical," six Outer Critics Circle Award including "Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical," two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie awards, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award.

In December 2021, A Strange Loop played a critically-acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway. Peter Marks of The Washington Post described Jackson's musical as "marvelously inventive, exhilarating, and beautifully staged by director Stephen Brackett and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly." He wrote, "There is so much to raise the spirits here. Jaquel Spivey makes an electric debut; it's a guarantee you'll never forget him. The score, played by a five-member band conducted by music director Rona Siddiqui, boils and bubbles in an ecstatic cascade of musicality. The ensemble members all deserve shout-outs."