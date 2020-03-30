A New Book from the Award-Winning Songwriters of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Fans of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen can now bring home the show's anthem "You Will Be Found" in book form!

The book features the pair's lyrics from the Tony and Grammy Award-winning song alongside illustrations by Sarah J. Coleman.

Click Here to Learn More

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

The winner of six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.





Related Articles