A NIGHT WITH EMMA STEBBINS: Candlelight Musical Performance Comes to The Heckscher Museum
Explore the intersection of music and sculpture at this special event
A NIGHT WITH EMMA STEBBINS will be performed on Saturday, March 14, 2026, 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Join in for a special concert celebrating the extraordinary career of trailblazing 19th-century sculptor Emma Stebbins.
Featuring select numbers from EDMONIA, a sweeping new musical inspired by the lives of artistic contemporaries Edmonia Lewis and Emma Stebbins, this performance offers a powerful glimpse into artistic ambition, resilience, and the price a woman pays to claim her voice-and her legacy.
FEATURING: Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Khaila Wilcoxon, Jenn Colella, November Christine, Miranda Ferriss Jones. Accompanied by Simon Broucke.
TICKETS: $15 for Members, $25 Non-Members
Space is limited. Registration required.
CREDITS: EDMONIA the Musical • Miranda Ferriss Jones (Composer), Richard Edelman (Book/lyrics), November Christine (Book), Simon Broucke (Music Supervisor).
