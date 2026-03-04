A NIGHT WITH EMMA STEBBINS: Candlelight Musical Performance Comes to The Heckscher Museum

A NIGHT WITH EMMA STEBBINS will be performed on Saturday, March 14, 2026, 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Join in for a special concert celebrating the extraordinary career of trailblazing 19th-century sculptor Emma Stebbins.

Featuring select numbers from EDMONIA, a sweeping new musical inspired by the lives of artistic contemporaries Edmonia Lewis and Emma Stebbins, this performance offers a powerful glimpse into artistic ambition, resilience, and the price a woman pays to claim her voice-and her legacy.

FEATURING: Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Khaila Wilcoxon, Jenn Colella, November Christine, Miranda Ferriss Jones. Accompanied by Simon Broucke.

TICKETS: $15 for Members, $25 Non-Members

Space is limited. Registration required.

CREDITS: EDMONIA the Musical • Miranda Ferriss Jones (Composer), Richard Edelman (Book/lyrics), November Christine (Book), Simon Broucke (Music Supervisor).