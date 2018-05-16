A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK Will Release Cast Album On May 22

The Off-Broadway musical, A Letter to Harvey Milk, will release its digital cast album on May 22 in honor of Harvey Milk's birthday, it will be available on itunes.com, amazon.com, google.com etc. and in stores at a date TBA.

The cast album of A Letter to Harvey Milk, which recently announced an extension at Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre (410 W 42 Street) through June 30,2018, through June 30,2018, is produced by Michael Croiter, co-produced by Laura I. Kramer and Jeffrey Lodin and executive produced by Lisa Dozier King. The cast recording will be released on Yellow Sound Label.

San Francisco. 1986. What could Harry, an amiable but lonely retired kosher butcher have in common with Barbara, his young lesbian writing teacher at the senior center? Is it enough to bridge the divide?

When Harry fulfills a writing assignment to compose a letter to someone from his past who's dead, he writes not to his late wife Frannie, but to Harvey Milk, the first openly gay political leader in California. Barbara is stunned. Harry's letter evokes life-changing revelations that neither could have foreseen. This musical - with its soaring score and deeply-felt, surprisingly funny lyrics - deals with issues of friendship and loss, the grip of the past, and the hard-won acceptance set in motion by the most unexpected people.

A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK opened on March 6, 2018 and has caught the attention of audiences and critics alike who have said: "While Fiddler on the Roof might be the quintessential Jewish musical, A Letter to Harvey Milk feels like the essence of American Judaism." Plays To See

"This is one of those musicals that stows away in your heart without you even noticing." Zach Stewart, Theatermania; "The musical is not just the clichés or the humor; instead, it shines a light on Judaism and homosexuality, on loss and on loneliness. "A Letter to Harvey Milk is a moving exploration of Judaism and the trauma that comes from publicly being who you are. I was laughing through my tears." Plays To See; "A true gem that is totally fulfilling. They don't get much better than A Letter to Harvey Milk. Put it on your must-see list. The songs are fresh and emotionally rewarding with tears that are inspired by both razor-sharp humor and poignancy. There is nothing in this musical that doesn't work. The chemistry between Heller, Knitel, and Stern is sublime, and the entire cast is superbly talented." ELJ NYC; "A Letter to Harvey Milk seeds into your heart, and blossoms with love." Diandra Reviews it All; "Fun and laughable, in the good way." Times Square Chronicles; "A Letter to Harvey Milk offers an honest truth in a time that needs it." Curtain Up; "This is a letter worth reading and seeing, and well worth the wait." Front Mezz Junkies; "An inspiring musical about Harvey Milk, voiced by an unlikely source. A Letter to Harvey Milk is one of those rare musicals that dares to confront both LGBTQ history and Jewish history. And it does so with visceral wit, grace, and a full heart." Gay City News; "A Letter to Harvey Milk is a breath of fresh air." Stage Buddy; "Touching and Schmaltzy. There's a lot to like about this show!" BroadwayWorld; "Genuinely affecting and enjoyable. It is a rewarding and touching piece of musical theater." Jewish Standard

Based on the short story by Lesléa Newman, the musical A Letter to Harvey Milk has music by Laura I. Kramer, lyrics by Ellen M. Schwartz, with additional lyrics by Cheryl Stern, book by Jerry James, Laura I. Kramer Ellen M. Schwartz and Cheryl Stern and will be directed by Evan Pappas with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin, orchestrations by Ned Ginsburg, casting by Stephanie Klapper. A Letter to Harvey Milk is presented by Letter Productions LLC, Associate Producer/Production Supervisor Senovv A Production Core and is executive produced by Lisa Dozier King.

A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK stars Adam Heller (Broadway: It Shoulda Been You, Elf, Caroline or Change), Julia Knitel (Broadway and National Tour: Carole King in Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie), Cheryl Stern (Broadway: La Cage Aux Folles, The Women) along with Michael Bartoli (National Tour: Joseph/Dreamcoat), Sarah Corey (International: Death for Five Voices), Jeremy Greenbaum (Broadway: Newsies), Aury Krebs (Regional: Rent, Hairspray), Philip Hoffman (Broadway: Into the Woods, Cabaret), CJ Pawlikowski (National Tour: Book of Mormon, Memphis) and Ravi Roth (National Tour: Alter Boyz, Seussical).

Creative team includes set design by David Arsenault (Off- Broadway: Terms of Endearment. Broadway: The Color Purple (associate)) costumes by Debbi Hobson (Liberty: A Monumental New Musical), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (Tony Award for INDECENT, Waitress), sound design by David Margolin Lawson (The Crusade of Connor Stephens).

A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK was proud to be a selection of the New York Musical Theatre Festival's 2012 Next Link Project where it won five awards, including Most Promising Musical. It was also a finalist for the Richard Rodgers Award.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You