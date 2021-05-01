A Concert & Flowers: Best Mother's Day Gift Ever!

Give mom a gift she'll never forget: flowers and a virtual Broadway concert hosted by SiriusXM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky! Choose from 8 popular performances and we'll send a stunning bouquet of 24 assorted roses to go with it. Plus, we'll donate $5 from every purchase to the Actors' Fund.

Christine Pedi - May 9th

Named "The Lady of 1000 Voices," Christine Pedi is best known for her award-winning cabaret shows that have traveled the world.

Laura & Linda Benanti - May 16th

Tony Award-winning stage & screen actress, Laura Benanti joins Broadway's celebrated Linda Benanti of The Odyssey and 1982 revival of Brigadoon.

Chuck & Lilli Cooper - May 23rd

Tony Award-winning Chuck Cooper joins actor/daughter, Lilli Cooper, celebrated for her roles in Tootsie, Wicked, and more.

George Salazar - May 30th

Award-winning standout, George Salazar is celebrated for his acclaimed role in Be More Chill.

Alex Newell - June 6th

Grammy award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor and activist with a voice that moves audiences every time he steps up to the microphone.

Matthew Morrison - June 13th

Multiple Award-nominee Matthew Morrison is loved for his performance in the musical, Finding Neverland and the hit TV shows, The Good Wife & Glee.

Jenn Colella - June 20th

Acclaimed for her starring role in the hit musical, Come From Away, Jenn Colella is a Tony Award-nominee for Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Leslie Uggams - June 27th

Award-winning actress and singer, Leslie Uggams' career has brought her from The Apollo Theater to Broadway to the big screen & television.

