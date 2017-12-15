A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Cast Recording Out 12/18; Full Track List Revealed

The official cast recording for A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be available on December 18th. The album is now available for pre-order! Click here for details and preview on iTunes and check out the track list below!

FOX gets festive with the all-new live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! airing this Sunday, December 17th at 7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed. The production stars Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, and Ken Jeong, and introduces newcomer Andy Walken as 'Ralphie.'

The track list for the cast recording follows:



1. Count On Christmas Bebe Rexha

2. It All Comes Down to Christmas (Live) Matthew Broderick, Andy Walken, Maya Rudolph, Chris Diamantopoulos, Tyler Wladis & The A Christmas Story Live! Full Ensemble



3. Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun (Live) Andy Walken & Matthew Broderick



4. The Genius on Cleveland Street (Live) Chris Diamantopoulos & Maya Rudolph



5. When You're a Wimp (Live) The A Christmas Story Live! Kids Ensemble



6. Ralphie to the Rescue! (Live) Andy Walken, Jane Krakowski & The A Christmas Story Live! Full Ensemble



7. What a Mother Does (Live) Maya Rudolph



8. A Major Award (Live) Chris Diamantopoulos & The A Christmas Story Live! Adult Ensemble



9. Ralphie's Nightmare (Live) Andy Walken, Maya Rudolph, Chris Diamantopoulos & The A Christmas Story Live! Adult Ensemble



10. In the Market for a Miracle (Live) Ana Gasteyer, Sammy Ramirez & The A Christmas Story Live! Adult Ensemble



11. Sticky Situation (Live) Sammy Ramirez, JJ Batteast, Andy Walken & The A Christmas Story Live! Full Ensemble



12. You'll Shoot Your Eye Out! (Live) Jane Krakowski & The A Christmas Story Live! Kids Ensemble



13. Just Like That (Live) Maya Rudolph



14. At Higbee's (Live) The A Christmas Story Live! Adult Ensemble

15. Before the Old Man Comes Home (Live) Andy Walken, Tyler Wladis, Maya Rudolph & Chris Diamantopoulos



16. Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana (Live) Andy Walken, Tyler Wladis & The A Christmas Story Live! Kids Ensemble



17. Red Ryder (Reprise #3) / Ralphie to the Rescue! (Reprise) [Live] Chris Diamantopoulos, Andy Walken & The A Christmas Story Live! Adult Ensemble



18. A Christmas Story (Live)

Matthew Broderick, Chris Diamantopoulos, Maya Rudolph, Andy Walken, Tyler Wladis & The A Christmas Story Live! Adult Ensemble

A live musical event inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical," A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! follows nine-year-old "Ralphie Parker," whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas. The three-hour musical event stars Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"), two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea"), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock"), Emmy Award nominee Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes"), Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") and newcomer Andy Walken. Don't miss the all-new holiday musical event A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! airing Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.





