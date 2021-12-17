A CHRISTMAS CAROL Cancels Performances At CTGLA Due To COVID-19

Despite robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the Los Angeles company of A Christmas Carol.

In a statement late Friday night, the venue said "For the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew, tonight's performance at the Ahmanson was canceled. We regret any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause."

The Friday 12/17 evening and Saturday 12/18 matinee performances of "A Christmas Carol" are also cancelled. All other performances are scheduled to go on as planned, though the venue noted should that change further announcements will be issued.

Ticket holders will be contacted shortly with rebooking or refund options and should contact their original point of purchase with questions.

Led by Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig), this magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, was adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus ("Matilda").

The cast also includes Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan and Grace Yoo as Jess. Celia Mei Rubin and Andrew Mayer are standbys.

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, "A Christmas Carol" opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone) and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. "A Christmas Carol" will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second U.S. production of "A Christmas Carol" will play San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre this holiday season.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatregoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

"A Christmas Carol" features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.

