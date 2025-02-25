News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Tour Recoups After Five Months

The production has recovered its investment after five months on the road in multiple cities.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
Variety reports A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical has recouped its investment after five months on the road. The tour launched last year in Providence, where it set a new record for the most successful tour opening in the city’s history.

“I have so many wonderful memories of performing in cities across the country,” Neil Diamond said in a statement. “Now, to have ‘A Beautiful Noise’ breaking records and bringing joy to audiences in those same cities is thrilling. Without the producers, this wonderful cast led by Nick Fradiani (who plays Diamond), the band, crew, and creative team, none of this would have been possible. I look forward to the show’s continued success around the country and all over the world.”

The musical opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, 2022, and ended its run on June 30, 2024, after 35 preview performances and 657 regular performances. Ken Davenport, one of the show’s producers, said the run might have continued longer if not for the pandemic.

“We were the second-longest running new musical to open after the pandemic, bested only by ‘& Juliet,’” Davenport said. “We were doing that at a time when the suburban audience was down 30%. Had that not been the case and we weren’t opening right after COVID, we’d still be playing today.”

The show’s national tour has visited 14 cities so far, with Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning performances on Tuesday as the 15th stop. Future engagements are planned in Atlanta, Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, as well as a leg in California.

“For fans all across the country, this is their best chance to connect with Neil and his music,” Davenport said. “There are people that tell me, ‘my first date with my wife was at a Neil Diamond concert,’ and there’s a lot of children of those people coming and saying, ‘my parents taught me all about this music when I was growing up.’ And then the real magic for us is when they tell me that story, then they say, ‘and I brought them to see this show with me.’”

The national tour of “A Beautiful Noise” broke the box office record in Hartford, Connecticut, for a one-week engagement. It announced a return in Chicago before completing its initial run there. The show presented nine performances in Providence, Washington D.C., Orlando, Fort Myers and Cleveland.


