92Y's Unterberg Poetry Center Celebrates Poetry Month with Neruda, Nabokov And Much More
92Y's Unterberg Poetry Center continues its celebration of National Poetry Month with archival recordings of readings by many of the best-known poets, including Maya Angelou, W.H. Auden (pictured above), E.E. Cummings, T.S. Eliot, Robert Frost, Pablo Neruda (his first U.S. reading), Kay Ryan, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Adrienne Rich, Mary Oliver , Tracy K. Smith and Seamus Heaney, among many others. All of the poets mentioned have appeared at 92Y as part of the Poetry Center's main reading series; the Poetry Center began in 1939.
All of the recordings can be found on Poetry Center Online: www.92y.org/pco
The site also includes a portion of the 1953 world premiere of Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood and a 2014 encore performance featuring actor Michael Sheen -- as well stirring poetry readings by Vladimir Nabokov , Leonard Cohen and Hillary Clinton, among others.
In addition to the archival recordings, the site features newly-commissioned readings for the recently-launched Read By podcast: Billy Collins (who reads two new poems, among others), Rachel Cusk (who reads Tennyson), and Colm Tóibín, who reads and discusses W.B. Yeats, among other offerings.
It also includes the Poetry Center's Writers on Recordings anthology, which pairs archival recordings with written responses by well-known writers: Cynthia Ozick wrote about a 1955 W.H. Auden reading; W.S Merwin wrote about a 1976 Jorge Luis Borges reading, and many others.
The Poetry Center also continues to offer classes in April, as part of its writing program, including: Reading Elizabeth Bishop with Lisa Goldfarb; Reading Camus' The Plague with Alberto Manguel; and Reading The Divine Comedy with Joseph Luzzi, among others.
