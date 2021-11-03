92Y to Present Yin Yue Dance Company

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 Mainstage Series continues on Thursday, November 18 with Ripple, a new show from Yin Yue Dance Company. Acclaimed choreographer Yin Yue - a 2021 Dance Magazine Harkness Promise Award honoree for her innovative work - created Ripple as an evening of two duets and two solos linked together as a single continuous show. Both solos and one of the two duets are world premieres; the other duet - originally created this summer at a Perry Mansfield residency - will be recreated for this stage presentation. The Mainstage Series marks the return of a full dance season to 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall for the first time in decades.

Ripple by Yin Yue Dance Company

Performers: Kristalyn Gill, Jordan Lang, Grace Whitworth, Nat Wilson, and Yin Yue

In Person - Thursday, November 18, 8 pm ET, $30 General Admission / $10 Students

Streaming - Friday November 19, noon ET - Sunday, November 21, midnight ET, $15

92Y.org/event/yin-yue-dance-company

Ripple marks Yin Yue Dance Company's first stage performance since the pandemic began and working from what Yin calls "its lingering sense of isolation" had a profound affect. "I believe one way or another we are affected by the pandemic," she comments. "Doing a duet with someone has become such a unique experience and something we took for granted before. Now intimacy and trust with another person carries more weight than before. I want to use duets and solos to preserve that sensation of dancing together through hand holding, body touching and weight sharing and the enhanced vulnerability from knowing all these can go away and then what do we have left?"

The Mainstage Series continues:

Michelle Dorrance, Dormeshia & Guests

In Person - Thu, Dec 16, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, Dec 17, noon ET - Sun, Dec 19, midnight ET, $15

Michelle and Dormeshia host an evening of tap dance.

Baye & Asa and Passion Fruit Dance Company

Amadi "Baye" Washington & Sam "Asa" Pratt; Tatiana Desardouin, Lauriane Ogay, and Mai Lê Hô

In Person - Thu, Feb 24, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, Feb 25, noon ET - Sun, Feb 27, midnight ET, $15

Artists in Residence, Baye & Asa and Passion Fruit Dance Company present their dynamic choreographic styles in tandem, showcasing celebrated past works.

Caleb Teicher & Conrad Tao

In Person - Thu, Mar 3, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, Mar 4, noon ET - Sun, Mar 6, midnight ET, $15

Caleb Teicher and Conrad Tao present the New York City premiere of their collaborative duet Counterpoint. The duo explore the dichotomy of their different perspectives and artistic practices and how together they can expand their individual expressive capacity through a collective experience. Harmonic, rhythmic, and theatrical counterpoint between the artists seeks to map out constellations linking their disparate traditions, driving an opening of the hearts and imaginations of the audience. The stylistically diverse music of Counterpoint includes the Arias from Bach's Goldberg Variations, Art Tatum's demented stride piano, Arnold Schoenberg's ironic take on the Viennese waltz, a delicate miniature from Tao and Teicher's More Forever, and threading it all together, a work that bridges traditions, approaches, and styles - Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Tao and Teicher's earlier work, More Forever, is a Bessie Award-winning, New York Times critic's pick which was lauded for "constantly extend[ing] the sonic aspects of dance."

WITH CARE - Created by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt

Bobbi Jene Smith (dancer), Or Schraiber (dancer), Keir GoGwilt (violinist), and Miranda Cuckson (violinist)

In Person - Thu, Apr 28, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, Apr 29, noon ET - Sun, May 1, midnight ET, $15

Join us for the New York City premiere of AMOC's With Care, created by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt.

Future Dance Festival

In Person - Thu, May 26, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, May 27, noon ET - Sun, May 29 midnight ET, $15

The Future Dance Festival builds on 92Y's rich legacy of presenting the work of pioneering dance artists who propel the art form forward.

Jonathan Frederickson

In Person - Thu, Jun 23, 8 pm, $30 general admission / $10 student

Streaming - Fri, Jun 24, noon ET - Sun, Jun 26, midnight ET, $15

Jonathan Fredrickson, of Tanztheater Wuppertal, presents an evening length world premiere created specifically for the Kaufmann Concert Hall space.

92Y Health & Safety Protocol

MASKS MUST BE WORN BY EVERYONE over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. ADULTS AND CHILDREN AGE 12+ MUST SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION UPON ARRIVAL AT 92Y.