92Y to Present DIDO REIMAGINED: Dawn Upshaw, Soprano, And The Brentano String Quartet
The 92nd Street Y will present Dido Reimagined: Dawn Upshaw, soprano, and the Brentano String Quartet as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on April 3, 2022 at 8pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.
BRENTANO STRING QUARTET
Dawn Upshaw, soprano
DIDO REIMAGINED
Sunday, April 3, 2022, 3 PM
Dido - the proud, heroic mythological figure brought down by love - is the inspiration behind this musical exploration of her story and character by the Brentano Quartet and soprano Dawn Upshaw. The program begins with songs by Purcell and his Baroque contemporaries, including "Dido's Lament," interspersed with string quartet iterations of early English works for consort of viols. The program then leaps forward nearly 350 years to the New York premiere of a new work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner. Dido Reimagined is Wagner's new consideration of Dido, looking anew at her psyche, her vulnerability, her strength, and her choices. The concert continues the Brentano Quartet's artistic collaboration with Dawn Upshaw and the unusual pairing of soprano and string quartet.
PURCELL: Oh let me weep
PURCELL: Fantasia No. 5
LOCKE: Suite No. 2 for four viols: Fantazie
DOWLAND: Come again, sweet love doth now invite
LOCKE: Suite No. 2: Courante
DOWLAND: Can she excuse my wrongs
LOCKE: Suite No. 2: Ayre
DOWLAND: Weep you no more, sad fountains
LOCKE: Suite No. 2: Saraband
TOMKINS: Aleman
BYRD: Though Amaryllis dance in green
JOHNSON: The Witty Wanton
PURCELL: Fantasia No. 7
PURCELL: Dido's Lament
MELINDA WAGNER: Dido Reimagined (NY Premiere; 92Y co-commission)
