92Y to Present DIDO REIMAGINED: Dawn Upshaw, Soprano, And The Brentano String Quartet

The 92nd Street Y will present Dido Reimagined: Dawn Upshaw, soprano, and the Brentano String Quartet as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on April 3, 2022 at 8pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

BRENTANO STRING QUARTET

Dawn Upshaw, soprano

DIDO REIMAGINED

Sunday, April 3, 2022, 3 PM

Dido - the proud, heroic mythological figure brought down by love - is the inspiration behind this musical exploration of her story and character by the Brentano Quartet and soprano Dawn Upshaw. The program begins with songs by Purcell and his Baroque contemporaries, including "Dido's Lament," interspersed with string quartet iterations of early English works for consort of viols. The program then leaps forward nearly 350 years to the New York premiere of a new work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner. Dido Reimagined is Wagner's new consideration of Dido, looking anew at her psyche, her vulnerability, her strength, and her choices. The concert continues the Brentano Quartet's artistic collaboration with Dawn Upshaw and the unusual pairing of soprano and string quartet.

PURCELL: Oh let me weep

PURCELL: Fantasia No. 5

LOCKE: Suite No. 2 for four viols: Fantazie

DOWLAND: Come again, sweet love doth now invite

LOCKE: Suite No. 2: Courante

DOWLAND: Can she excuse my wrongs

LOCKE: Suite No. 2: Ayre

DOWLAND: Weep you no more, sad fountains

LOCKE: Suite No. 2: Saraband

TOMKINS: Aleman

BYRD: Though Amaryllis dance in green

JOHNSON: The Witty Wanton

PURCELL: Fantasia No. 7

PURCELL: Dido's Lament

MELINDA WAGNER: Dido Reimagined (NY Premiere; 92Y co-commission)

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.