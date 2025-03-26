92NY to Present Richard Goode, Piano: Fancies And Goodnights

The performance will take place on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 7:30pm ET.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Richard Goode, piano: Fancies and Goodnights on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 7:30pm ET on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall and online. Tickets start at $40 for in person and $25 for online streaming and are available now. Online streaming is available 72 hours following the performance.
"As a curious traveler will collect objects that catch his eye, these short pieces are among the many that have caught my ear with their beauty, strangeness, and unpredictability. I have borrowed the title Fancies and Goodnights from a book of bewitching tales by the English writer John Collier." -Richard Goode
A true giant of the piano and longtime 92NY friend, Richard Goode returns to our stage with a deeply personal program of piano miniatures, culminating in a performance of Schubert's immortal B-flat Major Sonata, D. 960. Goode's 1987 recording of the sonata remains a benchmark, and he brings a lifetime spent with the work to this performance of it, his first in New York City in over a decade. Don't miss one of the great piano events of the season, and what promises to be a transcendent performance by an artist in his element.
Program:
HAYDN Sonata in B Minor, Hob. XVI:32
HAYDN Sonata in D Major, Hob. XVI:24
GESUALDO O Vos Omnes from Sacrae Cantiones for Five Voices, Book 1
BYRD Selections from My Ladye Nevells Booke
RAMEAU Le rappel des oiseaux
RAMEAU L'indiscrète
GLUCK Melody from Orfeo and Eurydice (trans. G. Sgambati)
BIZET Adagietto from L'Arlesienne (trans. by L. Godowsky)
PADEREWSKI Legende, Op. 16, No. 1
SCHUBERT Ungarische Melodie, D. 817
JANÁČEK Dobrou Noc! (Good Night!) from On an Overgrown Path
------
SCHUBERT Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960
has been hailed for music-making of tremendous emotional power, depth, and expressiveness, and has been acknowledged worldwide as one of today's leading interpreters of Classical and Romantic music. In regular performances with the major orchestras, recitals in the world's music capitals, masterclasses in person or online, and through his extensive and acclaimed Nonesuch recordings, he has won a large and devoted following.
An exclusive Nonesuch recording artist, Goode has made more than two dozen recordings over the years, ranging from solo and chamber works to lieder and concertos. His 10-CD set of the complete Beethoven sonatas cycle, the first-ever by an American-born pianist, was nominated for a Grammy and has been ranked among the most distinguished recordings of this repertoire. Other recording highlights include numerous Mozart piano concerti with Orpheus and the Beethoven piano concerti with Iván Fischer and Budapest Festival Orchestra. A native of New York, Goode studied at the Mannes College of Music and the Curtis Institute. His numerous prizes over the years include the Young Concert Artists Award, First Prize in the Clara Haskil Competition, the Avery Fisher Prize, and a Grammy award for the Brahms Sonatas recorded with clarinetist Richard Stoltzman. Goode served as co-Artistic Director of the renowned Marlboro Music School and Festival in Vermont from 1999 through 2013. In 2021, he joined the Peabody Conservatory as distinguished artist faculty. For the 2025/26 season, Goode joins The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra as an artistic partner. He is married to the violinist Marcia Weinfeld, and, when the Goodes are not on tour, they and their collection of some 5,000 volumes live in New York City.
