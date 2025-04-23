92NY to Present MIDSUMMER MUSIC FEST: Bell-Isserlis-Denk Trio & Friends â€“ FaurÃ© I & II

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Bell-Isserlis-Denk Trio & Friends - FaurÃ© I on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 7:30pm ET and FaurÃ© II on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 7:30 pm EDT on the Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall and streaming online. July 9 concert tickets start at $50 and July 12 concert tickets start at $40 for in-person and $30 for online streaming. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance.

The chamber music dream team of Joshua Bell, Steven Isserlis, and Jeremy Denk gives their first NYC performances in six years, performing two evenings of gorgeous music by Gabriel FaurÃ©.

The concerts follow the trio's rapturous performances of this music in sold-out concerts at London's Wigmore Hall in November and the Aspen Music Festival last summer, and feature some of the most luminous chamber music to be experienced.

Bell and Denk open the first program with one of FaurÃ©'s best-loved chamber works, the elegant and passionate A-Major Violin Sonata, with the artists performing in multiple configurations: trio, duo, solo, quartet, and culminating in the D-Minor Piano Quintet - a FaurÃ© gem, and a treat for anyone who loves Brahms - in which they're joined by acclaimed FaurÃ© interpreters violinist IrÃ¨ne Duval and violist Blythe Teh Engstroem.

The second program features Bell, Duval, Teh Engstroem, and Isserlis performing Faure's only string quartet and final work, the ethereal E-Minor String Quartet. The evening culminates with the sublime C-Minor Piano Quintet, performed by all.

Joshua Bell, violin

STEVEN ISSERLIS, cello

Jeremy Denk, piano

IRÃˆNE DUVAL, violin

BLYTHE TEH ENGSTROEM, viola

July 9, 2025 Program - All-FaurÃ©

Violin Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13

Barcarolle No. 5 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 66

Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 120

Sicilienne, Op. 78

Berceuse, Op. 16

Piano Quintet No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 89

July 12, 2025 Program - All-FaurÃ©

Violin Sonata No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 108

Nocturne No. 13 in B Minor, Op. 119

String Quartet in E Minor, Op. 121

Romance, Op. 69

Ã‰lÃ©gie, Op. 24

Piano Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 115