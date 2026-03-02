92NY to Present Le Consort at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center
The program includes Michel-Pignolet de Monteclair Plainte for Two Violins; Jean-François Dandrieu Trio Sonata in A Major and more.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Le Consort at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available now.
The four outstanding young musicians of Le Consort have established themselves as stars of the early-music world. The Paris-based ensemble is led by baroque violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte, who also plays with the esteemed Les Arts Florissants, and whose dazzling talent has made him one of today's most heralded violin soloists. Co-founder of the ensemble is another young star of his instrument, the extraordinarily gifted French-American harpsichordist Justin Taylor. Le Consort specializes in the various styles of the trio sonata and brings a blend of music by Baroque masters Bach, Telemann, Geminiani, and Albinoni, and exciting rarities to their highly anticipated NYC debut. Performed with staggering technique, authenticity, and charisma, these four musicians under 35 are making music of the 17th century thrillingly new.
Ensemble Members
Théotime Langlois de Swarte, baroque violin
Sophie de Bardonnèche, baroque violin
Hanna Salzenstein, cello
Justin Taylor, harpsichord
Program
Michel-Pignolet de Monteclair Plainte for Two Violins
Jean-François Dandrieu Trio Sonata in A Major
Tomaso Albinoni Sonata in D Minor, Op. 1, No. 1
Georg Philipp Telemann Lilliputsche Chaconne, from Intrada-Suite for Two Violins
Allegro, from Trietto No. 3 in D Minor
Selections from Trietto No. 2 in D Major
Antonio Vivaldi Selections from Trio Sonata, Op. 1, No. 9
Biagio Marini Sinfonia grave (a 3), "La Zorzi," from Affetti musicali, Op. 1, No. 6
Tarquinio Merula Ballo detto Pollicio, Op. 12, No. 24
Ciaconna, Op. 12, No. 20
Giovanni Battista Reali La Folia, Op. 1, No. 12
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Passacaglia for Solo Violin
Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, from Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007
Trio Sonata in G Major, BWV 1039
Larghetto, from Concerto in D Major (after Vivaldi), BWV 972
Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D Minor, "Follia," Op. 1, No. 12
