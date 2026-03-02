92NY to Present Le Consort at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Le Consort at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available now.

The four outstanding young musicians of Le Consort have established themselves as stars of the early-music world. The Paris-based ensemble is led by baroque violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte, who also plays with the esteemed Les Arts Florissants, and whose dazzling talent has made him one of today's most heralded violin soloists. Co-founder of the ensemble is another young star of his instrument, the extraordinarily gifted French-American harpsichordist Justin Taylor. Le Consort specializes in the various styles of the trio sonata and brings a blend of music by Baroque masters Bach, Telemann, Geminiani, and Albinoni, and exciting rarities to their highly anticipated NYC debut. Performed with staggering technique, authenticity, and charisma, these four musicians under 35 are making music of the 17th century thrillingly new.

Ensemble Members

Théotime Langlois de Swarte, baroque violin

Sophie de Bardonnèche, baroque violin

Hanna Salzenstein, cello

Justin Taylor, harpsichord

Program

Michel-Pignolet de Monteclair Plainte for Two Violins

Jean-François Dandrieu Trio Sonata in A Major

Tomaso Albinoni Sonata in D Minor, Op. 1, No. 1

Georg Philipp Telemann Lilliputsche Chaconne, from Intrada-Suite for Two Violins

Allegro, from Trietto No. 3 in D Minor

Selections from Trietto No. 2 in D Major

Antonio Vivaldi Selections from Trio Sonata, Op. 1, No. 9

Biagio Marini Sinfonia grave (a 3), "La Zorzi," from Affetti musicali, Op. 1, No. 6

Tarquinio Merula Ballo detto Pollicio, Op. 12, No. 24

Ciaconna, Op. 12, No. 20

Giovanni Battista Reali La Folia, Op. 1, No. 12

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Passacaglia for Solo Violin

Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, from Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007

Trio Sonata in G Major, BWV 1039

Larghetto, from Concerto in D Major (after Vivaldi), BWV 972

Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in D Minor, "Follia," Op. 1, No. 12