9 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

February 15 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Laura Osnes!

February 17 at 7pm ET - It's Women's Play Presents WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE

Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE, written and performed by Petrina Bromley of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY cast. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE is a ghost story steeped in the Irish-influenced culture and history of colonial Newfoundland, Canada. Actor Bromley, back in her island home, has crafted a tale of Catherine Snow, the last woman hanged in Newfoundland in 1834 - a woman condemned for plotting the murder of her husband; a woman they waited mere hours after she had given birth to her child to hang.

February 21 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Santino Fontana!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through February 15. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests are Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer!

On Demand - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine

Available through February 21. It's all about love in John Lloyd Young's next concert from The Space in Las Vegas. In John Lloyd Young's VEGAS VALENTINE, Young will sing classic, swoon-worthy ballads from Unchained Melody to Since I Fell for You, Only You to My Prayer, My Eyes Adored You, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more love songs and fan favorites. Afterward, stick around to join JLY for a post-show virtual Valentine's date, where over a bottle of wine, JLY will have one-on-one conversations with callers chosen from questions they've submitted in advance, capped off with a grand-finale performance of a brand-new cover of one of the most beloved classic love songs of all time.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through February 22. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Christy Altomare!

Available through February 25. A special Valentine's encore of Patti Murin & Colin Donnell In-Concert with Seth Rudetsky! She's the star of Frozen and Xanadu on Broadway and he's her husband and the star of Violet and Anything Goes on Broadway and NBC's Chicago Med and CW's Arrow. The critics called it "a delightful performance from a pair of theatre's most sparkling personalities" including the songs 'The Streets of Dublin', 'If Ever I Would Leave You', 'Popular', and more!

On Demand - John Krause's 'A Bit of Your Time'

Available through February 28. "A Bit of Your Time" is a retrospective through the last 8 years of John's career. Come along for the ride where you'll hear songs from Green Day's American Idiot: The Musical, Rock of Ages, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, Fun Home, Wicked, Newsies, and Hadestown. John will work through these shows chronologically with stories from his time on the road with American Idiot and Wicked, cruise ship and Vegas life with Rock of Ages, and his journey to Broadway with Hadestown. John will also be debuting a few original songs throughout the evening. It is going to be a night full of exciting and diverse music. You don't want to miss it!

On Demand - Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams

Available through March 1. Join Broadway star Syndee Winters and Grammy award-winning artist Ben Williams for an evening of original mashups. Featuring hits from your favorite Broadway shows and pop songs from the '90s and 2000s.

