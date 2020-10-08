9 Beth Leavel Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Beth Leavel videos we can't stop watching!

Beth Leavel is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at her past performances (plus her Tony speech!) before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss their performance on Sunday, October 11 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 12 at 3pm ET!

The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen from Mamma Mia!

Everything's Coming Up Roses from Gypsy with Myrtle

As We Stumble Along from The Drowsy Chaperone

The Lady's Improving from The Prom

It's Not About Me from The Prom

The Song About Ordering Furniture by Drew Gasparini with Nadia Quinn

Some People from Gypsy

Before the Parade Passes By from Hello, Dolly!

...And her Tony Award acceptance speech!

