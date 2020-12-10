Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for the Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Concert from 54 Below!
The Broadway Princess Holiday Party, filmed at Feinstein's/54 Below, premieres December 12 at 8pm ET!
There's no doubt the Broadway Princess Party crew, made up of Broadway stars Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed, can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of their past gigs before this week's 54 Below concert on December 12 at 8pm ET!
GET TICKETS
Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below!
The Princess Power Medley with Taylor Louderman, Laura Osnes, and Desi Oakley
I See the Light from Tangled with Laura Osnes and Zachary Levi
A Whole New World from Aladdin with Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs
In My Own Little Corner/Agony with Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Jeremy Jordan
A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman with Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Susan Egan
I Won't Say (I'm in Love) from Hercules with Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes
Mother Knows Best from Tangled with Susan Egan and Laura Osnes
God Help the Outcasts from The Hunchback of Notre Dame with Courtney Reed
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
- VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
- 14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
- Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More