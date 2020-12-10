8 Videos That Make Us Excited for the Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Concert from 54 Below!

There's no doubt the Broadway Princess Party crew, made up of Broadway stars Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed, can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of their past gigs before this week's 54 Below concert on December 12 at 8pm ET!

Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below!

I See the Light from Tangled with Laura Osnes and Zachary Levi

A Whole New World from Aladdin with Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs

A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman with Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Susan Egan

I Won't Say (I'm in Love) from Hercules with Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Laura Osnes

Mother Knows Best from Tangled with Susan Egan and Laura Osnes

God Help the Outcasts from The Hunchback of Notre Dame with Courtney Reed