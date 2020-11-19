8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Eva Noblezada's Birdland Concert!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eva Noblezada is stopping by Birdland on November 20!

Nov. 19, 2020  

There's no doubt Eva Noblezada can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Friday, November 20 at 7pm ET!

Two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert.

Breathe from In the Heights

Miss Saigon Performance at the 2017 Tony Awards

I Can Go the Distance from Hercules at the MCC's 2019 Miscast

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Shoshana Bean

Broadway Medley

Hadestown NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The Movie in My Mind from Miss Saigon with Rachelle Ann Go

Wedding Song from Hadestown with Reeve Carney


