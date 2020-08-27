Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Billy Stritch's Birdland Concert!
Check out some of Billy's past performances before his Birdland concert!
There's no doubt Billy Stritch can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert tonight, August 27 at 7 p.m.!
Acclaimed singer/pianist Billy Stritch returns to his home on the Birdland Theater stage with a new solo show called "Hooray For Love."
BUY TICKETS
Back in Business with Liza Minnelli
Gotta Have Me Go With You with Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso, and Clarke Thorell
Performance at the 1989 Mac Awards with Sharon Montgomery and Rebecca Plant
Does He Love You with Aisha de Haas and Capathia Jenkins
Watch What Happens and more with Tony Bennett
At Home Concert with Linda Lavin
Somewhere Out There with Ann Hampton Callaway
Performance in Las Vegas with Liza Minnelli
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?
Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning...
Christy Altomare to Star in Developmental Reading of JONI: THE MUSICAL
Christy Altomare has joined the developmental reading of Joni: The Musical as the title role. The full-length musical by playwright Georgeta Rae, is a...
Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first ...
NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!...
BLACK IS KING Director Blitz Bazawule to Helm THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
Deadline is reporting that Blitz Bazawule, director of the Beyonce feature Black Is King on Disney+ has signed on to direct the movie musical of the T...
12 Musical Numbers to Get You Ready for Back to School!
It's back to school time! Which school-related musical number is your favorite?...