8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Billy Stritch's Birdland Concert!

There's no doubt Billy Stritch can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert tonight, August 27 at 7 p.m.!

Acclaimed singer/pianist Billy Stritch returns to his home on the Birdland Theater stage with a new solo show called "Hooray For Love."

Back in Business with Liza Minnelli

Gotta Have Me Go With You with Jane Monheit, Jim Caruso, and Clarke Thorell

Performance at the 1989 Mac Awards with Sharon Montgomery and Rebecca Plant

Does He Love You with Aisha de Haas and Capathia Jenkins

Watch What Happens and more with Tony Bennett

At Home Concert with Linda Lavin

Somewhere Out There with Ann Hampton Callaway

Performance in Las Vegas with Liza Minnelli

