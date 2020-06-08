65th Annual Drama Desk Awards to Air Saturday, June 13th

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will air Saturday, June 13th, at 7:30pm ET. The special presentation will air on Spectrum News NY1's and stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com. (If for any reason the telecast is unable to air in that time slot on Spectrum News NY1, it will still be made available at that time on DramaDeskAwards.com.)

The telecast, which was pre-recorded prior to its original May 31 air date, was originally set to take place at The Town Hall theater in New York City and then moved to television and streaming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and postponed from its original air date as Black Lives Matter protests began in New York City and around the globe.

As previously announced, the evening will be hosted by Frank DiLella and feature appearances by Tituss Burgess, Drama Desk Award winner James Corden, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Drama Desk Award winner Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Santino Fontana, Drama Desk Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jane Krakowski, three-time Drama Desk Award winner Patti LuPone, five-time Drama Desk Award winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk Award winner Cynthia Nixon, two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Ashley Park, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Drama Desk Award winner Ali Stroker, and five-time Drama Desk Award winner Susan Stroman.

The ceremony will also celebrate the life and legacy of American theater producer and director Hal Prince with the Drama Desk Awards' first-ever lifetime achievement honor. The Harold Prince Award will be bestowed annually for outstanding contributions to theater, and this year will be awarded posthumously to Mr. Prince. Prince passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 91.

The event will also feature a first look at the brand-new Drama Desk Awards statuette.

