65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Will Be Announced On NY1 On May 31

Due to the ongoing health crisis, in lieu of a traditional ceremony, the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage on Sunday, May 31, at 7:30 PM. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com. Additional details will be announced over the coming weeks.

Nominations for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced earlier this week, highlighting work from companies across the New York theater community. Check out the full list of nominations here.

"Though these are challenging times, we knew we wanted to find some way to honor this year's Drama Desk Award nominees and recipients, as well as to bring some small sense of normalcy and hope to New York's theater community," said Matt Britten, Drama Desk Awards executive producer and Broadway Brands CEO. "I want to thank NY1, as well as the team at Joey Parnes Productions, for stepping up to make this happen for the New York theater community and theater fans everywhere. Good things happen when you work with good people."

"The Drama Desks also want to thank The John Gore Organization, Jujamcyn Theatres, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization for their collective support and leadership," Britten added.

"The Drama Desk Awards this year attest to the New York theater community's vigor and unity and are dedicated to the memory of our friend, colleague, and former president William Wolf," Charles Wright and David Barbour, Drama Desk Co-Presidents, said.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers and broadcasters covering theater.

The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization in partnership with Broadway Brands. The presentation will be produced in consultation with Joey Parnes Productions, continuing a relationship formed in 2012.

Visit the Drama Desk Awards website for updated information as it becomes available.





