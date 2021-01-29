Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2021 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

52nd NAACP Image Awards Nominations to be Announced by Anika Noni-Rose, Chloe Bailey & More February 2nd on Instagram

Tune in on Tuesday, February 2nd at 10:00 am PT / 1:00pm ET.

Jan. 29, 2021  
52nd NAACP Image Awards Nominations to be Announced by Anika Noni-Rose, Chloe Bailey & More February 2nd on Instagram

On Tuesday, February 2nd at 10:00 am PT / 1:00pm ET, the nominees for this year's 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be announced virtually on the NAACP Image Awards' Instagram. Tony-award winning actress and singer Anika Noni-Rose (Jingle Jangle, Power), actress and singer Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish and Chloe x Halle), actress Erika Alexander (John Lewis: Good Trouble, Living Single), actor, dancer, and choreographer Nicco Annan (P-Valley), and actor and singer Terrence C. (TC) Carson (Living Single) will be presenting the nominees via Instagram. Tune-in and share the excitement at www.instagram.com/NAACPImageAwards!

In advance of the virtual event, the NAACP Image Awards-winning and Emmy-nominated talk show "The Real" led by hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai will exclusively reveal nominees in 15 categories for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on Tuesday, February 2nd ahead of the nominations announcement. "The Real" airs in national syndication, including on Fox Television Stations (check local listings).

Recognized as the nation's preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on BET Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights March 22-26, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.

WHO:

Anika Noni-Rose, Actress and singer, Jingle Jangle, Power

Chloe Bailey, Actress and singer, Grown-ish, Chloe x Halle

Erika Alexander, Actress, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Living Single

Nicco Annan, Actor, dancer, and choreographer, P-Valley

Terrence C. (TC) Carson, Actor and singer, Living Single

Derrick Johnson, President & CEO, NAACP

Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice Chair, National Board of Directors, NAACP

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

10:00 am (PT)

WHERE:

Instagram Handle: @NAACPImageAwards

Website: www.instagram.com/NAACPImageAwards

Hashtag: #NAACPImageAwards


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles
Breaking: Tony Awards Will Take Place In Coordination with the Re-Opening of Broadway Photo

Breaking: Tony Awards Will Take Place 'In Coordination with the Re-Opening of Broadway'

Idina Menzel and More Nominated for LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards Photo

Idina Menzel and More Nominated for LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards

Nominees for the 31st Annual LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards Announced Photo

Nominees for the 31st Annual LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards Announced

Danya Taymor & Travis Wall Honored With Joe A. Callaway Awards Photo

Danya Taymor & Travis Wall Honored With Joe A. Callaway Awards


More Hot Stories For You